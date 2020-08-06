Calvert man denied bond after domestic assault
On July 31, Sgt. Thomas Phelps responded to a residence in Chesapeake Beach after a 911 call was received from a resident about an alleged domestic assault in the neighborhood. Two female victims identified their alleged attacker as Travis Donovan Roach, 43, of Huntingtown, according to police.
In charging documents, Phelps reported that one of the victims stated she saw Roach strangling the other victim at their residence. Roach is also alleged to have pushed the woman he was choking to the floor and then “jumped on her ribs with her knee.”
The other female told Phelps she tried to call 911 but “Travis threatened to cut her head off.”
The woman who was allegedly assaulted by Roach managed to flee the residence and was later transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Roach was later located and arrested in the Sunderland area. “Travis advised the only thing that occurred was that they were all in a fight and they all fell to the floor,” Phelps stated in the charging papers.
While speaking with the victim, Phelps learned that there were five juveniles in the residence when the alleged assault occurred.
According to court documents, Roach was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and crime of violence with a minor present. On Monday, Roach was ordered held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Alleged drug dealer denied bond after latest arrest
A Prince Frederick man who has been indicted twice in the past nine months on drug distribution charges was arrested July 23 by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The defendant — Robert Anthony Mister, 50, of Prince Frederick — is being held without bond following the latest charges.
According to court records, Mister was charged with one count each of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession paraphernalia, CDS possession not marijuana and removal of a prescription label.
According to charging documents on file in district court, drug enforcement officers said Mister was found to be in possession of oxycodone “in sufficient quantity to indicate intent to distribute same.”
Drug officers stated Mister and another man, identified in court documents as Jamie Lee Burkett Sr., 43, of Prince Frederick, “were selling various controlled scheduled prescription pills in Calvert County.”
The charging papers state that drug enforcement officers trailed the two men as they conducted transactions in St. Mary’s County. When they returned to Calvert, Deputy Nicholas Barger conducted a traffic stop on the suspects’ vehicle in the area of Route 231 and Sixes Road. A search of Mister by deputies yielded suspected oxycodone plus U.S. currency totaling $8,450, according to police.
Burkett was charged with conspiracy of CDS distribution of a narcotic. He later posted $5,000 bond and was released.
A preliminary hearing on the charges Mister is facing has been scheduled for Aug. 24 in district court.
An indictment handed down against Mister last December charges him with three counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and one count of CDS possession with intent to distribute. An indictment handed down against Mister in June charges him with single counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics and CDS possession with intent to distribute.
Plea hearings related to both indictments are scheduled for Sept. 28 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
Man wanted on assault, offender registration failure charges
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported in late July that it is seeking the whereabouts of Daniel Joseph Bliss, 37, of St. Leonard. Bliss is wanted for domestic assault and failure to register as a sex offender.
According to court records, in June 2004 Bliss pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. Bliss was given a 10-year sentence on the second-degree rape charge and five years for the third-degree sex offense charge. Both sentences were suspended.
Bliss is described as a white male, 6-foot 1, weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Bliss is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800, Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
National Night Out rescheduled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Night Out has been postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 6. The event usually occurs on the first Tuesday of August and is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Any Calvert County communities wishing to participate in NNO or anyone requiring further information is asked to contact Dfc. William Durner at William.Durner@calvertcountymd.gov.
For official news and information, download the ‘Sheriff’s App’ by visiting https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
