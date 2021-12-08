A 56-year-old Lusby man has pleaded guilty to charges that he sexually abused a female over a span of five years.
The defendant, James Eric Baugher, was arrested this past June and indicted in July after a 24-year-old woman came forward with the allegations. Baugher has remained behind bars on a no-bond status.
On Friday, Dec. 3, Baugher pleaded guilty to second-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor in a continuing course of criminal conduct and sex abuse of a minor. The indictment served on Baugher this past summer listed 17 counts, all felonies.
In court documents, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Edward Yates reported the victim “disclosed numerous events of sex abuse committed against her by James Baugher. She stated that in general, acts of sex abuse occurred two to three times every couple of months from the time she was 9 years old through the time she was 14 years old.”
The charging documents submitted by Yates chronicled the encounters the victim state she could remember.
As part of their investigation, deputies intercepted and recorded a call between the victim and Baugher, an action allowed under Maryland’s Annotated Code due to the seriousness of the accusations.
Yates stated that the defendant “apologized many times” to the victim for the sexual abuse.
“This conversation corroborated the crimes as described,” Yates stated.
According to a press release from the Calvert State’s Attorney’s Office, “pursuant to the plea agreement, which was approved by the court, Baugher will receive an active sentence of 30 years imprisonment. Because the offenses are crimes of violence under Maryland law, Baugher must serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for parole.”
Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee ordered a presentence investigation before any sentencing is approved. Sentencing has been set for Feb. 11, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney. Attorneys for the defendant are Michael L. Adams and Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles).