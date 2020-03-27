Calvert man facing arson charges after basement fire

Authorities have charged a Calvert County man with first-degree arson, according to a press release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Deputy state fire marshals filed the charges against Mark Adam Eckenrode, 41, of North Beach, after they determined he intentionally set fire to the basement of a Chesapeake Beach home Tuesday, causing an estimated $80,000 in damages.
The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a house on 29th Street. No injuries were reported.
Crews from North Beach, Dunkirk and Huntington volunteer fire departments arrived and quickly extinguished the fire in a basement bedroom.
“During fire suppression and overhaul activities, firefighters found evidence that led them to believe the fire may have been intentionally set,” the fire marshal’s press release stated.
Eckenrode was developed as a suspect and was later located in a wooded area of Upper Marlboro and arrested by officers from the Prince Georges County Police Department.
“Eckenrode was transported to Prince Georges County Police Department 8th District Station where he was interviewed by investigators,” deputy fire marshals stated.
Eckenrode was later transported to Calvert County Detention Center, where state investigators say he was charged with first-degree arson and malicious destruction of property.
As this story was going to press, the scheduling of a bond hearing for Eckenrode was still pending.
According to court records, the lead investigator of the incident is Dfm. T. McDowell.
State officials said if found guilty on both charges, Eckenrode faces a maximum penalty of 33 years imprisonment.
MARTY MADDEN