The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Calvert man facing drug and theft charges
On Feb. 29, Dfc. Bruce Sampson assisted Maryland State Police Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski, with an investigation on Lottie Fowler Road in Prince Frederick. During the investigation, Sampson remained with the suspect, James Thomas Walker Jr., 59, of Prince Frederick, inside the residence. The deputy reported that he observed Walker removing a glass smoking device from his shirt pocket and throw it into a trashcan beside him. Sampson then conducted a search of Walker.
The search yielded a plastic bag containing several suspected crack cocaine chunks. A police search of Walker’s vehicle located a plastic bag containing a torn-up copper scrubbing pad, a red-handled Allen wrench with suspected crack cocaine residue on the end, as well as small white fragments suspected to be crack cocaine. Walker was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering, and altering physical evidence in a criminal proceeding.
According to court documents, Walker was also charged with theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft scheme $100 to under $1,500. He was released March 21 after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on all charges is scheduled for May 14.
Lusby woman to face traffic violation hearing
On Feb. 27, Trooper Linsay Woolman and Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski responded to a home on Pawnee Lane in Lusby, to make contact with Kathryn Haley Holcomb, 21, who had an active warrant through the MSP Prince Frederick barrack. According to court records, on Jan. 2, Woolman stopped the vehicle Holcomb was driving at southbound Route 2/4 and Industry Lane in Prince Frederick. Holcomb was cited for driving on a suspended license and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 17 mph.
Court records show Holcomb failed to appear at a Feb. 19 district court hearing on the traffic charges.
After Woolman and Rutkowski apprehended her, Holcomb was taken to the county detention center where the warrant was served without incident. She was released on her own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 18.
Warrant served on St. Mary’s woman facing drug charges
On March 1, Tfc. Joseph Rutkoski and Cpl. Todd Newcomer responded to a location in Leesburg, Va., to extradite Shannon Starr Gatton, 34, of Hollywood, for an active warrant through the MSP Prince Frederick barrack.
According to court documents, on Sept. 11, Gatton was arrested in Calvert County by Tfc. Shawn Matthews. Gatton was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 10, Gatton failed to appear for a district court hearing on the drug charges.
After her apprehension in Virginia, Gatton was taken to the county detention center where the warrant was served without incident. She later posted $5,000 bond. A district court hearing has been scheduled for April 2.
Suspended driver charged
On Feb, 27, Tfc. Natasha Rucker, Tfc. Shawn Matthews, Trooper Brown and Trooper Aaron Fraser responded to a call in reference to John Williams Mohler, 53, of Prince Frederick, who called the local barrack stating his friends were playing pranks on him. After checking several locations, Mohler couldn’t be located. Contact was made with Mohler again, and he stated he was at the Calvert Pines Senior Center. Mohler was located, and it was discovered he wrecked his unregistered vehicle. A police report stated the vehicle struck several signs and went into a ditch. According to police, Mohler has a suspended license. Mohler was arrested for driving on a suspended license, transported to the county detention center and later released on $1,500 bond. According to court records, a district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 30.
