A Calvert County man is being held without bond following his arrest in connection with a pair of home invasion incidents that occurred Sept. 9 in Prince Frederick. The accused is identified as Michael Harry Coyle, 33, of St. Leonard.
According to a statement of probable cause filed with the court system by Trooper Brenden White of the Maryland State Police, officers responded to a house on Burr Oak Court shortly after 11 p.m. “for a report of an individual attempting to break into a vehicle and house.”
A resident told White “a man broke the door to his house and tried to take his car and he has it on his Ring doorbell camera.”
In addition to reviewing the camera footage, White observed broken glass inside and outside of the house, he stated in charging papers. While speaking with the homeowner, another resident “came running out of his house carrying a wooden post and screaming that a man broke into his house and he is currently still in his garage.”
White reported that Dfc. Christopher Childress ran to the rear of the house “and observed the suspect inside of the residence. Childress stated that the suspect saw him, gave him the middle finger and then began to grab objects from inside the basement and move them in front of the backdoor.”
White stated in the charging papers that he observed the suspect “rummaging through boxes” putting items in his pocket, removing his pants and putting on a pair of pants belonging to the homeowner.
“Coyle moved a mini fridge behind the door entrance to the front of the house, attempting to stop police from entering the house,” White stated in court documents. Senior Trooper Shareef Lewis and Tfc. Jeffrey Palumbo “made entry into the house and arrested Coyle without incident.
According to White, Coyle told officers “he was running for his life and entered the residence because he was scared.”
White stated he also investigated a report of significant damage that was done to a tractor trailer at the park and ride on Fairgrounds Road near Burr Oak Court. Investigators noted that there were numerous black tow straps scattered in the parking lot. The straps were similar to those police believe Coyle “used to destroy the doors on Burr Oak Court.”
White also noted in charging documents that another vehicle in the parking lot, a red Chevrolet truck, had its window smashed out.
According to a court docket summary, Coyle is charged with one count each of first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, two counts each of home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, seven counts of theft less than $100 and five counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,000.
A preliminary hearing on the charges Coyle is facing is scheduled for Oct. 9 in district court.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews