A 39-year-old Prince Frederick man received an 18-year prison sentence on Nov. 5 for abusing two minor females over the course of four years.
The defendant, Wilbur Richard Hawkins Jr., entered two Alford pleas for sex abuse of a minor. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee convicted Hawkins to two 25-year sentences with all but 18 years suspended. Hawkins will also have five years of supervised probation and must register as a Tier III sex offender, subjected to lifetime sexual offender supervision, court records stated.
Charging papers filed with the court system in March 2020 by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective William Rector allege the victims were sexually assaulted by Hawkins while in his care and custody.
The victims’ mother contacted police with the complaint, and investigators had an employee of child protective services conduct forensic interviews with the victims, who were ages 8 and 13 at the time.
According to court papers, Rector conducted an interview with Hawkins, who confirmed the allegations.
“Whatever the girls said is what happened,” Rector stated the defendant told him.
“Hawkins showed no remorse and laughed periodically throughout the interview,” Rector stated in court documents.
Hawkins confirmed some of the offenses, which reportedly occurred between October 2017 and March 2020, occurred in Prince William County, Va.
The case was prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney. Hawkins was represented by Bowie attorney Joseph Carey.