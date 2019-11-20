A man charged with breaking into an acquaintance’s residence and removing a shotgun was indicted by a Calvert County grand jury last month, court documents stated. The defendant — identified as John Thomas Heiston, 36, of Lusby was served a four-count indictment, which charges him with first-degree burglary, theft $100 to under $1,500, shotgun possession with a felony conviction and shotgun possession while disqualified.
A circuit court judge set Heiston’s bail at $25,000 six days after a summons to appear was issued.
According to a statement of charges filed by Tfc. Thomas Davis of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, during the early evening hours of Sept. 14 he was dispatched by the emergency control center to a residence in Lusby for a reported burglary.
The complainant “came home to find his front door was broken,” Davis stated, adding that the homeowner “stated his door appeared to be forcefully opened.”
The complainant told the trooper he soon realized that the shotgun “that he kept loaded next to his bed for protection” was missing.
Davis and the complainant then reviewed home security cameras and at approximately 3:05 p.m. saw “a white male wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and blue shorts approach the front door and wait for a couple of minutes.
He then walked away from the residence and entered a gold Dodge van,” Davis stated in court documents. “He approached the residence again and kicked the front door, breaking it and causing it to open.”
The man is then seen walking into the complainant’s and then exiting with “a shotgun in is possession,” said Davis.
The man then left the residence.
The complainant identified the suspect as Heiston, adding that they were friends and the defendant often cut the grass on the property.
It was learned that Heiston was on supervised probation for robbery with a deadly weapon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Davis stated the value of the stolen weapon — a Stevens Model 320 Tactical 12 gauge shotgun is worth $350. The estimated damage to the homeowner’s door is $700.The case against Heiston, which is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin Gabriel Lerner, could go to trial in late March.
