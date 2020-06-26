Calvert man indicted for arson

A Calvert County man who state authorities reported had intentionally set fire to the basement of a Chesapeake Beach home this past March, was served with a three-count indictment June 16 in circuit court.
According to court records, Mark Adam Eckenrode, 40, of North Beach, is charged with one count each of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000. The two arson counts are felonies.
According to a report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to the house on 29th Street. No injuries were reported.
Crews from North Beach, Dunkirk and Huntingtown volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the blaze during the late-afternoon hours of March 24 and quickly extinguished the fire in a basement bedroom.
“During fire suppression and overhaul activities, firefighters found evidence that led them to believe the fire may have been intentionally set,” a fire marshal’s press release stated. Eckenrode was developed as a suspect and was later located in a wooded area of Upper Marlboro. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested Eckenrode after he was located. He was transported to PGPD’s 8th District Station to be interviewed by investigators and subsequently taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Court records indicated Eckenrode remains in jail without bond.
Eckenrode’s initial appearance in circuit court is currently scheduled for Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The incident’s investigating officer is identified in court records as Dfm. T. McDowell.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.
