A Calvert County man who admitted to pointing a shotgun at another man during a verbal argument at a Lusby residence in May pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to first-degree assault.
John Earl Drury, 21, of Lusby entered the guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court before Montgomery County Judge Terrence J. McGann. According to court documents, Drury was sentenced to three years in jail, with all but three months suspended. The first-degree assault charge is a felony.
Back in June, a grand jury indicted Drury on four counts, including first-degree assault. The other three charges — all misdemeanors — were nolle prossed during the plea hearing.
According to court documents, during the early morning hours of May 6, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a “firearms complaint at a residence on H.G. Trueman Road. In court papers, Deputy Brady Wilson reported that when officers arrived at the house, they found Drury at the residence “heavily intoxicated and armed with a shotgun.” Wilson stated Drury agreed to put the gun down and exited the residence from the front.
“While John was detained in the front yard, he admitted that he pointed the gun at the victim, Wilson stated. The defendant also admitted “he accidentally discharged the shotgun” and that he consumed “a whole lot of alcohol” earlier. Wilson stated in court papers, the admissions were captured on his Axon body camera.
The victim fled the residence and later told investigators “that he was scared for his life and thought John was going to shoot him in the face.”
Wilson stated in court documents that the victim reported he “ran through multiple neighbors’ yards to escape from John and locate a police officer responding to the residence.No one was injured during the incident.
Drury, who was represented by attorney Mark Palumbo during the hearing, was released on $10,000 bond one day after his arrest. The case was prosecuted by assistant state’s attorneys Ashley Nicole Sowls and Rebecca Cordero.
