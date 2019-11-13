A Chesapeake Beach man who pleaded guilty in June to single counts of attempted carjacking and attempted robbery was sentenced Friday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Justin David Gegor, 29, received a 30-year prison sentence for the attempted carjacking charge from Judge Mark Chandlee, who suspended all but 13 years. The attempted robbery charge netted a 13-year sentence, which will run concurrently with the attempted carjacking count.
The charges against Gegor stem from an incident that occurred Jan. 4 in the parking lot of the Dunkirk Walmart. According to police, a woman in her 60s was returning to her vehicle when she was approached by a man who pushed her inside her vehicle, entered the vehicle’s driver’s side, told the woman he had a gun and demanded the keys to the car. The woman began screaming for help, witnesses said.
The culprit fled the scene in another vehicle.
A witness was able to obtain a tag number for the suspect vehicle.
The witness also provided Calvert County sheriff’s deputies with a description of the suspect.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.
Gegor was arrested at his home later that day. He initially denied being at the Dunkirk Walmart.
However, a DNA sample obtained by investigators at the crime scene matched a sample obtained by Gegor after his arrest.
The victim of the crime was not present at the sentencing hearing, but instead sent a letter to Chandlee. Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy J. Maher spoke about how the victim was pushed forcefully into her vehicle.
Maher said the victim was placed “in a confined space by a man much younger and larger” than her and that she recalled “wrestling around in the car.”
Maher stated that “the violent nature” of the crime warranted a top-of-the-guidelines sentence for Gegor.
Noting the defendant’s history of drug problems, Maher said Gegor had been unsuccessfully enrolled in several substance abuse treatment programs, all of which ended due to his “lack of participation. He’s had the opportunity.”
Gegor’s attorney, Robert H. Harvey Jr., noted his client has been incarcerated since his arrest and has completed several inmate programs at the local detention center.
The defendant’s father, an aunt and a friend all told the court that Gegor’s heroin addiction consumed his life and resulted in his criminal behavior.
“They’ve tried to get him help,” said Harvey, who conceded the attempted carjacking “was a senseless act. He was not in his right mind. The drugs took over and controlled his life.”
Harvey asked Chandlee to consider allowing his client to enroll in the programs of the Delancy Street Foundation. The residential self-help programs aid such individuals as drug abusers and ex-convicts.
“I’m not a perfect person,” Gegor told the court, as he expressed remorse for the January incident. Of the victim, he said, “I hope she can find it in her heart to forgive me for what I did.”
“I believe that you are remorseful,” Chandlee told Gegor. “Part of my job is to protect the community.” The judge told the defendant, “you took advantage of her physically.”
In addition to 13 years in the department of corrections, Chandlee ordered five years of supervised probation and a mental health evaluation. Gegor is to have no contact with the victim.
Chandlee stated he would recommend Gegor be sent to Patuxent Institute, a treatment-oriented maximum-security correctional facility located in Jessup.
