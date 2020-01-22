Tyler S. Hurley, 22, of Port Republic, was sentenced Friday to a prison term of 36 months (three years) for voluntary manslaughter, stemming from a traffic collision where he ran a red light and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver, a press release from U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu and Acting Chief of the United States Park Police Gregory Monahan stated.
Hurley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Aug. 12 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The plea, which was contingent upon the court’s approval, called for an agreed upon sentence totaling 36 months.
Judge Craig Iscoe accepted the plea and sentenced the defendant accordingly.
Following his release from prison, Hurley will be placed on five years of supervised release.
The traffic collision occurred on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at approximately 12:27 a.m., at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 19th Street, NW, in Washington, D.C., the press release stated.
The investigation by U.S. Park Police found that Hurley, who had come to Washington with a group of family and friends, was returning to Southern Maryland and driving a 2014 Honda Civic southbound on 19th Street approaching the intersection with Constitution Avenue, where 19th Street dead ends.
Hurley ran the red light at the intersection with Constitution Avenue and struck an eastbound 2012 Honda Accord being driven by Kunal Talwar.
According to police,
Talwar’s Accord was crushed between Hurley’s Civic and a tree. Talwar, 38, of Falls Church, Va., later died from his injuries at George Wa shington University Hospital.
According to the joint press release, when officers arrived, a companion of Hurley falsely claimed to be the driver of the striking vehicle.
Later, when told that the crash resulted in Talwar’s death, that person — who was not identified in the press release — recanted and told officers that Hurley was the driver. Hurley was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, along with other occupants of his Civic, for treatment of injuries. Police investigators reported Hurley was asked about the crash and admitted to being the driver of the Civic.
“Hurley displayed some signs of impairment, but officers were unable to determine if he was intoxicated, the press release stated. “Approximately four hours after the crash, Hurley’s blood was drawn, and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.04 g/ml, which is less than the 0.08 g/ml concentration that is definitive evidence of driving under the influence in the District of Columbia.
A download of the black box of Hurley’s Civic later showed that he was driving at 73 miles per hour in the 25-mph zone when he ran the red light and struck Mr. Talwar’s Accord.
Hurley was later arrested and charged with causing Mr. Talwar’s death.”
In announcing the sentence, Liu and Monahan commended the work of the officers and detectives who investigated the case from the United States Park Police, as well as officers and detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
MARTY MADDEN