A Calvert County man will spend 14 months in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., for paying bribes to two employees of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as to an employee of the D.C. office of the state superintendent of education, justice officials reported.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia identifies the defendant as Charles M. Thomas, 47, of Lusby.
Justice officials said Thomas pleaded guilty on May 2018 to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and two counts of conspiracy to pay gratuities and violate the Procurement Integrity Act.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Randolph D. Moss.
“As part of his plea agreement, he is required to pay restitution to the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education in the amount of $179,999,” the press release stated. “He must also pay a forfeiture money judgment in the same amount. Additionally, following his prison term, he will be placed on two years of supervised release.”
Court documents stated Thomas was the sole owner and president of a Maryland company that provided information technology service to agencies of the federal government and education services to public school children in the D.C. metropolitan area. Thomas’ company had offices in D.C. and Virginia, employing dozens of workers.
In pleading guilty, Thomas admitted he carried out three schemes between 2010 and 2015.
Three codefendants involved in the schemes have previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced.