Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff's Office on Church Street in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Documents on file in Maryland’s court system have revealed charges in separate cases of the alleged sex abuses of minors in Calvert County. In both cases the victims were 14-year-old girls, court papers stated.

On May 15 a Calvert grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against a 22-year-old Lusby man. Drew Allen Horling is facing charges in circuit court of sex abuse of a minor—continuing course of conduct, sex abuse of a minor and four counts of second-degree rape.


