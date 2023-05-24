Documents on file in Maryland’s court system have revealed charges in separate cases of the alleged sex abuses of minors in Calvert County. In both cases the victims were 14-year-old girls, court papers stated.
On May 15 a Calvert grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against a 22-year-old Lusby man. Drew Allen Horling is facing charges in circuit court of sex abuse of a minor—continuing course of conduct, sex abuse of a minor and four counts of second-degree rape.
Court documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective William Freeland stated Horling committed the alleged crimes during a two-year period.
On April 23, Freeland responded to Patuxent High School to assist the local child protective services with an investigation. Horling’s accuser met with the detective, the protective services representative and a guidance counselor.
She told authorities the abuses started when she was 12. Lurid details of the reported encounters are documented in the court papers.
Police contacted Horling and when confronted with the allegations he didn’t deny them, Freeland stated in court documents.
On May 5, district court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Horling be held without bond.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero. Horling is being represented by the Public Defenders Office.
The case could go to trial in October.
In a separate case, the sheriff’s office arrested Andrew John Wegner, 34, of Prince Frederick on May 16 and charged him with sexual solicitation of a minor and sex abuse of a minor.
Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert sheriff’s office reported in court documents that the alleged solicitation was reported to the agency earlier that day.
Yates stated text messages allegedly sent to the accuser by the defendant were shown to a school guidance counselor, who reported the incident to police.
Yates did not identify the school in court papers.
In a phone conversation that Yates said was recorded without the defendant’s knowledge, Wegner told the victim’s guardian he had been “role playing” with his girlfriend and “accidentally switched chats.”
Wegner was later arrested at his home. He later admitted he intentionally sent the messages to the teen, according to charging documents.
Wegner is being represented by the public defenders office.
On May 17, district court Judge Robyn Riddle ordered Wegner held without bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 13.