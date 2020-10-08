Chesapeake Beach woman sentenced for theft scheme
A Chesapeake Beach woman who entered an Alford plea to one count of theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000 was given a five-year sentence Oct. 1 in Calvert County Circuit Court. Judge Mark Carmean suspended all but 18 months of the sentence imposed upon the defendant, Tina Marie Neely, 51. She is to serve that sentence in a state facility and was ordered to pay over $23,000 in restitution, according to court records. Neely will be on five years of supervised probation upon her release from prison.
Court documents filed by Calvert sheriff’s office Dfc. Naughton in Sept. 2018 alleged the thefts occurred between January and May of that year. The female victim told police she had allowed Neely and her two sons to move into her home. Naughton stated the victim alleged Neely was “gradually stealing money from her.”
Man threatens women with gun in St. Leonard area
During the evening hours of Sept. 27, Calvert sheriff’s office Deputy Rosario Hardy met with two women in the area of Parran Road and Mackall Road in St. Leonard after the women reported they were threatened by a man who allegedly had a gun. In charging papers, Hardy stated that the women told him they had gone to “a family friend’s property to put air in a tire.”
A man, identified in court documents as Crofton Duke Briscoe, 57, of St. Leonard, came out of a house and “started yelling at them to leave.” The women reported Briscoe “told them he was going to blow the windows off their vehicle, at which point they began to drive away out of fear. As they were leaving, they heard Briscoe fire a gun, then sped up and left the property to cal 911.”
Along with Cpl. James Morgan, Hardy went to Briscoe’s residence to get his side of the story.
“Before turning into Briscoe’s residence, I heard a gunshot that sounded very close to me,” Hardy stated in charging papers. “I exited my vehicle and announced that I was with the sheriff’s office.”
When confronted by Briscoe, Hardy saw that he had a rifle in his hand. Hardy said he pointed his agency-issued Glock 22 and ordered Briscoe to drop his rifle, to which he complied.
According to court papers, Briscoe admitted to scaring off the women from the property by grabbing and firing his 20-gauge shotgun in the air. According to charging papers, through a preliminary breath test it was determined that Briscoe was under the influence of alcohol.
Briscoe was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment. He was released Sept. 28 after posting $10,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges will be held Feb. 17.
Driver wrecks bean field, ends up in creek after chase
A Montgomery County man is facing criminal and traffic charges after leading Calvert police on a chase during the late afternoon hours of Sept. 29. Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Nick Savick stated in charging papers that a lookout was broadcast by the local control center for a Ford Fusion traveling in the north portion of the county. The vehicle was deemed to be bearing stolen tags. Savick stated he located the Ford traveling southbound on Route 4 in the area of Camaleer Pass. Savick, who was in a marked cruiser, reported he attempted to stop the Ford by activating the emergency equipment.
“The driver instantly switched from lane number two to lane number one and slammed on his brakes at the intersection of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Marlboro Road,” Savick stated in charging documents. “The driver then made a sudden U-turn and continued northbound. The vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph, almost causing multiple accidents. While approaching the area of Skinners Turn Road, the Ford Fusion almost struck a vehicle and swerved into the grass median. The driver then continued onto the southbound lane driving north in the wrong direction. At this time the driver lost control and continued through a field/hill.”
Savick stated the Ford came to rest “after crashing into a creek bed.” The driver got out of the vehicle and began running, according to police. The suspect, identified as Jason Lawrence Lee, 22, of Silver Spring, was apprehended by Deputy Wyatt McDowell a short time later.
“Lee stated to Deputy McDowell, ‘I ran because I didn’t have any insurance,’” Savick reported in the charging papers. Lee added the vehicle’s tags were stolen but affirmed he didn’t steal them.
“Approximately 10 acres of agriculture plants [soybeans] were destroyed,” Savick stated. “It should be noted that two marked sheriff’s office cruisers were stuck in the field with no tow access. Help from multiple citizens and tow companies was required to safely remove the vehicles from the scene.”
Lee was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500, trespassing on cultivated land and malicious destruction of property over $1,000. Additionally, Lee was cited for 22 traffic violations, including speeding, driving on a suspended license, knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle, negligent driving, reckless driving, unsafe lane changing, failure to drive right of center, following a vehicle too closely and attempting to elude police by failing to stop.
On Sept. 30, Lee was released from the detention center after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges Lee is facing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Vehicles damaged
On Sept. 25, Deputy Sean Naughton responded to Short Bow Trail in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between Sept. 23 and 25 several of their vehicles had been scratched. The value of the damaged property is $3,800.
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Police warn of phone scam
Maryland State Police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which the caller has cloned, or, “spoofed,” a Maryland State Police telephone number in an attempt to scare victims into thinking they are the target of a criminal investigation.
A complainant reported today that she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “State Police” and the number 410-386-3000, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack. When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line told her that a criminal complaint had been filed against her. The victim asked for the caller’s badge number before the caller hung up on the victim. This is just one of several phone “spoofing” scams reported to MSP in recent months.
These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The MSP would never solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone.
Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.
Sheriff’s office warns against theft of political signs
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the theft and vandalism of political signs from lawns and private property. The sheriff’s office is reminding all residents that removing, altering or tampering with political signage is a crime. Anyone seen taking a sign without permission could be subject to criminal charges to include theft, trespassing and/or destruction of property. A conviction for unlawful removal of signs carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days incarceration.
The sheriff’s office encourages residents to be respectful of other’s political views and personal property. To report a theft or destruction of property, contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN