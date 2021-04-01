According to information released by the U.S. attorney’s office for Maryland, a former married couple who were teamed as settlement agents may also have been partners in crime.
The two Calvert County residents — Brian Edward Steuart, 52, of Huntingtown and Jamie Lynn Alford, 44, of Port Republic — are facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution.
A criminal complaint against Steuart and Alford was filed on March 18 and unsealed March 26 when the two appeared in federal court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan.
According to a Department of Justice press release, the charge stems from “an alleged scheme to siphon off a portion of closing funds they collected while acting as settlement agents in certain real estate transactions.”
The DOJ reported that Steuart and Alford were married from June 2008 until September 2017.
“Steuart and Alford were settlement agents for Company 1, a title and settlement company located in Prince Frederick, which closed real estate transactions for properties in Maryland and Virginia,” the press release stated. The pair worked as settlement agents with Company 1 beginning in August 2011.
The federal affidavit alleges that Steuart and Alford “violated their fiduciary duty by embezzling funds from unsuspecting clients during real estate closings from at least 2011 to 2017, from both buyers and sellers, from Company 1 and even from a deceased seller’s estate. The fraud was typically accomplished by inflating or inventing various fees or taxes, creating false entries in settlement documents and creating forged or altered checks. Steuart and Alford allegedly wrote checks to themselves, wrote checks payable to each other or were jointly made the payee on checks.”
It is also revealed in the affidavit that, “between 2011 and 2017 Steuart received a total of $735,825.63 from Company 1 — both lawfully and unlawfully. However, he allegedly reported his salary to the state of Maryland for that time period to be only $208,168.50. Between 2011 and 2016, Alford allegedly received a total of $653,537.91 from Company 1 for all sources — both lawful and unlawful. However, she allegedly reported her salary to the State of Maryland for that time period to be only $302,462.50.”
Sullivan ordered Steuart and Alford be released pending trial.
According to DOJ spokeswoman Marcia Murphy, the next step in the case would be an arraignment. A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt.
In announcing the criminal complaint, Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. attorney for Maryland, commended agents from the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development plus several regional law enforcement agencies, including the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.
The case is being prosecuted by Michael Morgan, assistant U.S. attorney and former Calvert County assistant state’s attorney, and Erin B. Pulice, assistant U.S. attorney.
If convicted, Steuart and Alford could face 30 years in federal prison.
