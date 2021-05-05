A deputy racing to a reported emergency late Monday afternoon prompted a complaint from a citizen traveling in the area, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office posted a request on its Facebook page for anyone who “witnessed a marked Calvert County Sheriff’s Office SUV travel from Cox Road onto northbound Route 4 in Huntingtown on May 3 at approximately 5:10 p.m. to contact Sgt. Goldsmith.”
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch told Southern Maryland News during a telephone interview Wednesday morning that the deputy “was responding to a priority one call.”
Leitch said the single complaint prompted a department investigation into the matter.
“We have to investigate,” said Leitch, adding that the deputy’s name was not being released.
Leitch said the probe has so far determined the deputy was operating the marked sport utility vehicle “within Calvert County Sheriff’s Office policy and state law.”
She added that the deputy was responding to reports of a male “wielding a knife” at a retail store in Prince Frederick.
The vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated, Leitch said. Sheriff’s office vehicles are not equipped with any devices that would provide after-the-fact data on how fast the SUV may have been traveling at the time, according to Leitch.
Anyone who may have witnessed Monday’s incident should contact Sgt. James Goldsmith at 410-535-2594.