A Huntingtown woman who entered Alford pleas to indictment counts handed down in April in connection with an alleged home burglary in February is facing additional charges after being apprehended in Prince George’s County.
The defendant is facing a charge of possession of contraband in a place of confinement after being searched at the Calvert County Detention Center Sunday, a police report stated. The search yielded a knife, police reported.
In April, the defendant, Brandi Lynn Kelley, 36, was served a nine-count indictment related to a break-in at a residence in Huntingtown, on or about Feb. 8. Kelley was charged with first, third and fourth-degree burglary, theft less than $100, first and second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning, arson trash container and trespass on private property.
The indictment alleged that Kelley stole “tattoo equipment,” set fire to the house, a vape machine and the contents of a trash container, and trespassed despite being notified prior to the incident by the homeowner not to be on the property.
According to court records, the case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
“The fire scene investigation determined that the fire originated on the exterior of the home in a trash container which then extended to the residence,” a Maryland State Fire Marshal’s report stated. “Deputy state fire marshals determined that Brandi Lynn Kelley, 35 of Huntingtown, was responsible for causing the fire. T
he investigation revealed that ordinary combustibles in the trash can were used to ignite the fire.”
No injuries were reported in the incident.
On April 25, Kelley appeared in circuit court and entered Alford pleas to third-degree burglary — a felony — and second-degree malicious burning. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. That same day, a docket summary shows, Kelley was admitted to Calvert’s drug court.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that on Sunday, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski — who had investigated the February incident — responded to the Prince George’s County Police Department to arrest Kelley, who had two active warrants through Calvert County.
Prior to her Dec. 1 arrest, Kelley had been facing two charges of failure to comply, according to court records.
Bench warrants on those charges were issued on Sept. 11 and Nov. 26.
While transporting her to the Calvert County Detention Center, Rzepkowski asked if Kelley had anything on her person, to which Kelley advised she did not. Upon entering the detention center, a search of Kelley was conducted, which revealed a silver folding knife.
Kelley was charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement. She posted $2,000 bond and faces a Jan. 2 district court hearing on the charge.
