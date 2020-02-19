A Dunkirk woman charged with writing thousands of dollars worth of bad checks at Giant food stores in two counties was sentenced Friday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Tiffany Ann Pereira, 38, had pleaded guilty to one count of theft scheme $25,000 to under $100,000 during a pre-trial conference last November.
The crimes were alleged to have occurred in Calvert during the months of May and June in 2018.
Judge Mark Chandlee gave Periera a 10-year sentence, suspending all but six months, plus five years of supervised probation. Pereira’s attorney, Thomas Mooney, provided a representative of Giant with a check for $5,000 the day of the hearing. According to court records, Pereira still must pay the grocery chain $34,297.34 in order to complete the restitution requirement.
Chandlee indicated he would recommend work release for the defendant and added that, after taxes, 50% of Pereira’s earnings must be used to complete the restitution payment.
The defendant told the court the thefts were prompted by her compulsive gambling habit and serious health issues.
In court documents, Pereira is identified as a former employee of Giant.
The presentation of the bad checks was initially brought to the attention of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018. Sgt. Elizabeth Clark stated in court documents that Giant Food asset protection coordinator Christena Lawton reported, “the checks were later returned as having insufficient funds in the account.”
The bogus transactions were captured on video surveillance cameras.
Investigators obtained a photo of Pereira from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. Although the check presenter slightly altered her appearances during each transaction, the obtained photo helped connect Periera to the theft scheme.
“Based on general characteristics, the person in the video surveillance appeared to be Pereira,” Clark stated in court documents. “I attempted to speak with Pereira on her telephone. Her phone was disconnected.”
While Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner conceded Pereira has been facing challenges, he pointed out that the defendant’s actions put other store employees’ jobs at risk and could have led to criminal charges as a result of the incidents.
Lerner said a letter Pereira wrote to the court “lacked contriteness” and incarceration “is appropriate in this case.”
Mooney noted his client worked for Giant for 18 years. “She was a model employee,” said Mooney. “Throughout her life, she’s been a hard worker.” He called Pereira’s actions, “poor judgment.”
“I know I’m not a bad person, but this was a bad thing for me to do,” Pereira told the court.
“This is multiple bad decisions,” Chandlee told the defendant. “You put other employees at risk. You exploited a position of trust. I don’t like incarcerating you.”
Chandlee also told Pereira she would be required to attend Gamblers Anonymous meetings.
The judge stated he would consider modifying Pereira’s probation once she completed the payment of restitution.
