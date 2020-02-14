A woman who was indicted last October in connection with a break-in theft at her ex-husband’s Solomons residence entered two Alford pleas Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court for theft over $100,000 and third-degree burglary. The defendant — Louna Dorzin, 32, of Lusby, received a sentence of 20 years with all but seven years suspended.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Dorzin, who was represented at the hearing by public defender George Dent Lynch III, was arrested in July in connection with the incident that investigators believe occurred between April 8 and 14.
In court documents, Cpl. Jason Posey of the Maryland State Police stated that MSP Cpl. Justin Oles responded to the break-in scene during the mid-afternoon hours of April 14.
“The door had obviously been broken as the glass portion was completely shattered and both the doorknob and deadbolt appeared to have been broken out,” Posey stated.
The resident told investigators he had been gone for about a week and, upon his return, found that the home and an adjacent shed had been broken into and burglarized. The victim told police he believed Dorzin, his ex-wife, was the burglar. According to Posey’s court statement, the victim told him Dorzin “had been depending on him for money” and was “the only person who would have known about the items stolen.”
According to police accounts in court papers, in early May, MSP D/Sgt. Bruce Bevard was notified by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office that a large sum of money had been recovered from a woman’s locker at the Planet Fitness in Abingdon.
“The name of the victim of the April burglary in Solomons was seen on several envelopes within the packaging,” Posey stated, adding that he and a state trooper “retrieved $137,500 from Harford County police” and brought it to the Prince Frederick barrack.
Later that month, Oles responded to a call for service in Solomons. According to Posey, Dorzin was seeking entry to her ex-husband’s home so that she could retrieve her passport.
“Corporal Oles told Dorzin who he was and why he had responded,” Posey stated in court records. Dorzin waived her Miranda rights in writing before being interviewed by police.
After first denying she had any knowledge of the break-in, Dorzin did concede she had been to her ex-husband’s home to try to reclaim her passport. She denied she committed the break-in and burglary.
According to court documents, Dorzin showed up at the Abingdon Planet Fitness July 12, “asking about the money she left in a locker there.” Posey stated Dorzin told the manager “that the money was her husband’s, but she put it in the locker to keep it for him.” The manager told Dorzin she would need to contact MSP about the money. A warrant for her arrest was soon issued.
Court records show Dorzin was arrested for failure to appear for a district court hearing on the case prior to her indictment.
In addition to seven years behind bars, Judge Mark Chandlee gave Dorzin five years probation after her release. She was also ordered to pay $219,953 in restitution to the victim.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY