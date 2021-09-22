A 40-year old St. Leonard man charged with assaulting two men during a verbal argument that turned physical is claiming one of the men attacked him with a knife during the incident.
According to court records, Adam John Commodore’s allegations against Troy Andre Kelson, 56, of St. Leonard have led to charges that were filed on Sept. 15 by the Calvert state’s attorney’s office.
Troy Kelson is charged with first-and second-degree assault in connection with the Aug. 28 incident. A summons was issued the same day as charges were filed, court records show.
In a handwritten complaint filed with district court, Commodore said he pressed charges after consulting with his attorney, William Gibbs.
The other man involved in the fracas was identified in court papers as Adam Christopher Kelson, 55.
In addition to two counts each of first-and second-degree assault, Commodore was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was released Aug. 30 after posting $1,000 bond.
According to the investigating officer, Trooper William Costello, when he arrived at the scene of the incident, Adam Kelson was laying on the ground and was unresponsive while Troy Kelson was sitting on the ground “and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.”
Costello said both of the Kelsons were bleeding. Both were subsequently taken to trauma centers.
“There was a large piece of wood laying on the ground next to them with blood on it,” Costello reported in court documents.
Commodore claimed to be the victim in the incident.
Witnesses told Costello “the three men had been outside drinking alcohol and arguing for approximately an hour.”
In court papers, Costello stated that a witness told him Adam Kelson had started the physical fight and had struck Commodore in the head with the wooden board first. After wresting the board away from Adam Kelson, a witness then said Commodore started hitting both men, resulting in serious injuries.
A hearing on the charges filed against Troy Kelson will be held Nov. 15 in district court.