Charges of disorderly conduct filed

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Disorderly conduct charges are filed
On May 25, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to 7-Eleven in Huntingtown for the report of a disorderly person. The complainant advised a man was inside the store yelling and asking people for money. He was asked multiple times to leave the store but refused. Upon arrival, Lewis observed the man — identified as Walter Jay Brown, 61, of Huntingtown, inside the store, standing directly in front of the door. Lewis stated in a report that while speaking with Brown, he detected alcohol on his breath. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised Brown had an active trespass order effective until June 2. Brown was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. According to court records, Brown was charged with trespass private property, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. Brown was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 31.
On May 26, while investigating another case in the area of Fairground Road, Deputy Wyatt McDowell and Deputy Drew Durnbaugh observed two people having a loud verbal argument. The deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with one of the arguers — identified as Lionell Mackall, 38, of Prince Frederick — who the deputies reported remained aggressive and irate. They detained Mackall and detected alcohol on his breath. McDowell and Durnbaugh reported that Mackall continually acted in a disorderly manner and yelled profanities at them while being questioned. Mackall was then arrested and taken to the county detention center. According to court records, Mackall was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance. On May 27, Mackall posted $7,000 bond and was released. A hearing on the charges will be held in district court on Aug. 18.
Thefts being investigated
On May 26, Deputy Brady Wilson took a report of a theft that occurred at Southern Maryland Towing. The complainant advised that sometime in the past three weeks, someone stole the registration plates off a vehicle while it was parked in the storage lot. The value of the stolen property is $50. On May 27, Deputy Howard Anderson responded to Catesby Oak Court in Port Republic for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6:30 p.m. on May 26 and 6:30 a.m. on May 27. Someone stole their empty mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $50.On May 27, Deputy Rosario Hardy took a report of a theft that occurred on Simmons Ridge Road in Prince Frederick. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on May 23 and 11:30 a.m. on May 24. Someone stole a gift card that was placed in their mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $125. On May 28, Deputy Rosario Hardy took a report of a theft that occurred on Forgotten Trail in Prince Frederick. The complainant advised sometime between 10:04 a.m. on May 24 and 10 a.m. on May 25. Someone stole a package from their mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $50. On May 30, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Coster Road in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised between May 29 and 30. Someone stole a package from their front porch. The value of the stolen property is $73.
MARTY MADDEN