The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty
On Feb. 24, Tajon Tyquell Gross, 24, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty in Calvert County Circuit Court. A charge of second-degree assault was placed on the court’s stet docket and two other charges — false imprisonment and reckless endangerment — were not prosecuted.
According to court documents, the charges against Gross stemmed from an Aug. 31 incident at a Lusby residence.
The investigating officer, Sgt. James Goldsmith of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, stated in court papers that Gross inflicted pain on a 2-year-old Chinese crested dog.
Goldsmith reported, “Animal Control responded, took custody of the dog and transported it to be evaluated and euthanized by a vet.”
According to Goldsmith’s account in court documents, the veterinarian’s report indicated “evidence of severe brain injury, due to either strangulation, blunt force trauma or both.”
Goldsmith reported that the dog was owned by Gross’ grandmother, who was allegedly assaulted by the defendant on the same day the dog was injured.
The officer reported interviewing several of the victim’s family members during the investigation.
Gross was given a 90-day sentence with all but 26 days suspended, plus five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $535 in restitution.
The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte.
Gross was represented by public defender Allison Marie O’Connell.
Sunderland woman pleads guilty to child neglect
On Feb. 24, a Sunderland woman pleaded guilty to a single count of neglect of a minor in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The defendant — Erin Hardesty, 30 — is scheduled to be sentenced March 27.
In court documents, Dfc. Joseph Ward stated that on Aug. 10, shortly after noon, he went to the defendant’s home while investigating a burglary report when he heard a child “crying and yelling” inside a truck that was parked at the residence.
Hardesty was subsequently located inside the house and told Ward the child — a 10-month old male — was outside being watched by someone in the home.
In court documents, Ward said that due to the “unknown extensive time the child was observed in the truck” with a 76-degree outdoor temperature, he charged Hardesty with neglect of a minor.
The local department of social services was notified of the incident and the child remanded to the custody of an older relative, Ward stated in the report.
The deputy stated all individuals he interviewed during the investigation were recorded on his body camera with their knowledge.
According to the Maryland Code, the maximum penalty for neglect of a minor is five years and/or a $5,000 fine.
The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.
Hardesty was represented by Calvert County public defender Cara Halverson.
Damaged property is investigated
On Feb. 20, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to the Drum Point Clubhouse in Lusby for a report of damaged property. The complainant told Grierson that someone shattered the exterior glass pane of a sliding glass door. Damage to the door is estimated at $900.
On Feb. 23, Deputy Rosario Hardy responded to a home on Main Street in Prince Frederick for a report of damaged property. The complainant told Hardy that someone had broken down the home’s front door. Damage to the door is estimated at $500.
