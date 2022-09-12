A 59-year-old Chesapeake Beach man has been charged with felony assault in connection with an incident that happened Aug. 19 in the Richfield Station subdivision.
Ronald Joseph Garraway was formally charged on Sept. 9.
A standoff with police on Aug. 19 ended approximately 10 hours later when Garraway was shot and wounded.
According to documents on file in district court, Garraway alleged assaulted Deputy Stephan Bowlan of the Calvert sheriff’s office’s special operations team, who was attempting to serve the defendant with a court-ordered emergency petition.
Detective Joshua Buck stated in charging papers, “Deputy Bowlan heard Garraway state, ‘I will blast you with this .44.’”
The 10-hour standoff on Autumn Crest Lane ensued, as Garraway reportedly barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to exit the residence.
Deputies from special operations, crisis intervention and conflict management teams, plus emergency service team deputies from Charles and St. Mary’s counties, were sent to the scene and attempted to negotiate with Garraway.
Despite efforts to get him to surrender, the officers were reportedly fired at by Garraway. The officers returned fire and Garraway was wounded.
He was taken to Washington Hospital Center in stable condition. He has since been released, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
Investigators reported the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was contacted but declined to handle the incident investigation.
In addition to first-degree assault, Garraway was charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond.