Calvert Sheriff's Office

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick.

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 59-year-old Chesapeake Beach man has been charged with felony assault in connection with an incident that happened Aug. 19 in the Richfield Station subdivision.

Ronald Joseph Garraway was formally charged on Sept. 9.

