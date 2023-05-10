A 60-year-old Chesapeake Beach man who allegedly terrorized a local subdivision last summer by barricading himself in his home before being wounded by police and taken into custody was committed to a mental health facility Monday after entering pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, defendant Ronald Joseph Garraway entered the pleas before Judge Andrew Rappaport. Each plea for assault stipulated Garraway was not criminally responsible at the time. The charges were for first- and second-degree assault plus use of a firearm.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews