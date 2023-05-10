A 60-year-old Chesapeake Beach man who allegedly terrorized a local subdivision last summer by barricading himself in his home before being wounded by police and taken into custody was committed to a mental health facility Monday after entering pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, defendant Ronald Joseph Garraway entered the pleas before Judge Andrew Rappaport. Each plea for assault stipulated Garraway was not criminally responsible at the time. The charges were for first- and second-degree assault plus use of a firearm.
“Garraway was examined by a psychologist employed by the Maryland State Department of Health and found to be psychotic and delusional,” a press release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office reported. “The psychologist determined that at the time of the offense, Garraway was not criminally responsible for his actions.”
The health department has placed Garraway in a secure mental health facility, where he will remain until it is determined that he no longer poses a danger to himself or others. Before he is released, the state may hold a hearing in court to determine if Garraway should continue to be committed.
The incident which led to the charges against Garraway occurred Aug. 19 last year after deputies came to his home to take him into custody on a warrant. He refused to leave with officers a barricaded himself in the house. The neighborhood was evacuated.
Deputies from Calvert and several surrounding jurisdictions were at the scene and when they tried to enter Garraway’s house he allegedly shot at them.
Garraway was shot in the shoulder and subsequently taken to a regional trauma center for treatment.