A 43-year-old Chesapeake Beach man arrested for an alleged assault that occurred last Christmas Eve on Gordon Stinnett Avenue was indicted by a Calvert County grand jury in January.
According to court records, Chester T. Jones remains behind bars on a no-bond status.
In a statement of charges filed by Detective Thomas Buckler of the Calvert Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash and possible fight in Chesapeake Beach on Dec. 24, 2022.
Buckler stated that Jones and his two accusers, a man and a woman, drove in two separate vehicles to a local bar, where the two males got into a verbal argument.
When the three returned to the residence on Gordon Stinnett Avenue, the ill feelings continued and at one point Jones is alleged to have attempted to run the male accuser over while driving a 2017 Toyota owned by the woman.
Buckler stated the male accuser sustained several fractures of his leg and knee as a result of being struck by the Toyota. The man’s prosthetic leg was destroyed during the incident.
The man told investigators the prosthetic leg was “custom-fitted” in Iceland and cost him $130,000, according to court documents.
Buckler stated in the documents that Jones also attempted to assault the woman. Both the Toyota and the other vehicle, a 2013 Lexus owned by the male accuser, sustained damage during the incident.
According to Buckler, Jones denied that he tried to run over the male accuser.
After police arrived and handcuffed Jones, he “continued to act in an aggressive manner.”
No sobriety field tests were administered to Jones at the scene since it would have meant removing the handcuffs, Buckler explained in court papers.
The grand jury indicted Jones on 12 counts, including two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and three counts of malicious destruction of property. Other counts in the indictment are traffic citations for negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired by alcohol.
A pre-trial conference in circuit court is scheduled for Feb. 27. The case could go to trial in July.
The case is being prosecuted by Anthony R. Navalaney of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones is being represented by Joseph F. Vallario Jr., a former state delegate.