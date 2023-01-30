Calvert County Courthouse

Calvert County Courthouse in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A 43-year-old Chesapeake Beach man arrested for an alleged assault that occurred last Christmas Eve on Gordon Stinnett Avenue was indicted by a Calvert County grand jury in January.

According to court records, Chester T. Jones remains behind bars on a no-bond status.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews