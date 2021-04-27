A Chesapeake Beach man arrested last spring for an alleged home invasion, assault and burglary incident was indicted by a Calvert grand jury on April 19.
The defendant, Michael Langley Hale, 50, was served a five-count indictment in connection with the incident in which a 60-year-old man was allegedly attacked, sustaining serious head injuries after refusing to give his attacker money.
Hale was indicted on one count each of home invasion, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Deputy Stephen Bowlan was dispatched to a house on E Street in Chesapeake Beach during the early morning hours of April 13 last year. A resident of the house had called the county control center stating that he had found his roommate covered in blood.
Once at the residence, Bowlan saw the victim had blood on his head, neck, back and chest. The deputy also saw blood on the victim’s bedroom wall. The victim advised he didn’t know what had happened. He “advised that he woke up to something hitting his head,” Bowlan stated.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Prince George’s trauma center.
Two days after the incident, a responder who rode in the ambulance with the victim told Bowlan that en route to the hospital the wounded man said, “Big Mike asked for money,” and “Mike did it.”
Bowlan explained in court documents that he re-encountered the victim last June 1 after he pulled him over for speeding at the intersection of Route 260 and Boyds Turn Road. When the deputy asked the victim why he chose not to pursue charges against his attacker, the man “advised that he was scared that Mike would return to his house and kill him.”
After a discussion with deputies 10 days later, the victim reconsidered and opted to press charges.
After investigators identified Hale as the alleged perpetrator of the April 13 incident, a warrant for his arrest was issued. Court records show the warrant was served on Feb. 27.
Hale was initially held without bond following his arrest. On Monday, a circuit court judge set the bail amount at $50,000. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for June 7.
Hale is being represented by the public defender’s office, according to court documents. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst.
