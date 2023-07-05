A Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment June 22 that charges a 36-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman with the murder of her 2-month-old daughter. The incident that led up to the child’s death on May 23 allegedly occurred eight days earlier at defendant Alleyse Camille Taylor’s home.

According to charging documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor had initially claimed the child has fallen off a bed and hit her head. Taylor and the baby’s father had brought the infant to CalvertHealth Medical Center May 15.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews