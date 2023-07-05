A Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment June 22 that charges a 36-year-old Chesapeake Beach woman with the murder of her 2-month-old daughter. The incident that led up to the child’s death on May 23 allegedly occurred eight days earlier at defendant Alleyse Camille Taylor’s home.
According to charging documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor had initially claimed the child has fallen off a bed and hit her head. Taylor and the baby’s father had brought the infant to CalvertHealth Medical Center May 15.
According to sheriff’s office Detective William Freeland, hospital staff determined the child “was suffering from severe head trauma.”
The baby was then flown to Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., where she was later pronounced dead due to brain damage, according to court documents.
Freeland stated in charging papers that staff at Children’s Hospital told investigators the baby’s injuries “were not consistent with an injury received from a fall on carpeted floor from the height of a bed.”
The day after the baby died, Freeland and Detective Mike Mudd interviewed Taylor, who, according to court papers, confessed to shaking the baby after she would not stop crying after falling off the bed.
After her confession, Taylor was arrested and charged. She remains at the Calvert County Detention Center on a no-bond status.
According to court records, Taylor was arraigned in circuit court Monday morning. A pretrial conference is scheduled for late August and a plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23. A possible trial date has not been scheduled at this time.
According to court records, the defendant is being represented by Upper Marlboro attorney Tisha S. Hillman.
The prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.