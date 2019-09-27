Child safety seat inspections held at firehouse

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Man enters plea in youth sports case
A Calvert County man who was indicted in June for the alleged theft of $17,000 from the Prince Frederick Eagles local youth sports program has entered an Alford plea to one count of embezzle misappropriate.
Defendant Corey Nevelle Sollers, 42, of Prince Frederick entered the plea in Calvert County Circuit Court Sept. 13.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Sollers was represented by Glen Burnie-based attorney Garland Hall.
In addition to the embezzle misappropriate charge, Sollers was indicted on a felony charge of theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. Shortly after his June 21 arrest, Sollers was released on $10,000 bond.
In the indictment, Sollers is alleged to have stolen the money between August and December of 2018. The grand jury indictment noted that Sollers was “a fiduciary” of the nonprofit organization when the alleged thefts occurred.
“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on our case,” the Prince Frederick Eagles Board of Directors wrote in a statement released shortly after Sollers was indicted. “The Prince Frederick Eagles have an amazing new board of directors and look forward to serving local families and being a positive part of the community.”
The case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Gary Michael Morgan Jr. is prosecuting the case.
Sollers is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13
Man indicted on weapons violations
One of the seven individuals indicted as a result of a joint investigation by the Maryland Office of Attorney General and Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Section is identified as Wayne Eugene Davis, 49, of St. Leonard.
According to documents on file in the Maryland court system, Davis was indicted in Calvert County Circuit Court on Aug. 18.
All four counts charge Davis with rifle/shotgun possession with a felony conviction. The violations allegedly occurred March 25.
Under state law, if a person is convicted of a disqualifying crime, he or she is prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind, regulated or non-regulated.
According to the state attorney general’s office, a “disqualifying crime is defined as a crime of violence, a violation classified as a felony, a violation classified as a misdemeanor that carries a statutory penalty of more than two years.” If a person is convicted of any of these offenses, they prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Additionally, if an individual is under the age of 30 and has been adjudicated delinquent by a juvenile court for an act that would be a disqualifying crime if committed by an adult, that person too is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
According to the state attorney general’s office, Davis was convicted of second-degree assault in St. Mary’s County District Court in 2013.
The joint investigation revealed that in addition to possessing four firearms (three shotguns and a rifle) in Calvert earlier this year, Davis possessed firearms on Oct. 5 and Nov. 16 of 2018 in Frederick County.
“These are individuals that have already been convicted of crimes that prohibit them from owning a firearm,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) said in a press release. “They knowingly lied on their application and illegally attempted to hide their prior criminal history to purchase firearms.”
Davis’ next court appearance will be Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court.
He is being represented by public defender George Dent Lynch III.
Prosecution of the case is will be handled by Mack Julio-Berrios of the office of the state attorney general.
Suspects face drug distribution charges
On Sept. 18, Detective Luis Kelly conducted a traffic stop at Summer City Boulevard and Route 260 in Chesapeake Beach. The driver, Mathew Earl Anderson, 28, of Chesapeake Beach was removed from the vehicle.
A search resulted in five small plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue inside, and one metal cylindrical canister keychain containing one yellow pill and one green pill, both of which were identified as alprazolam.
Anderson was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court documents, Anderson is being held without bond and is awaiting an Oct. 16 hearing. On Sept. 19, Detective Luis Kelly conducted a traffic stop at Old Towne Road and Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Dfc. David Jacobs observed several clear capsules containing a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin.
The driver, Wesley Matthew Mandley, 34, of Lusby was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, which revealed 97 clear plastic capsules each containing a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin.
Mandley was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana, and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Court records ibdicate Mandley was released on $10,000 and has a district court hearing Oct. 11.
Marty Madden
Driver faces heroin charge
On Sept. 20, Deputy Kamrhen Parks attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Steeple Chase Drive and Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
A brief pursuit occurred before the driver Tyler Dee Handley, 30, of St. Leonard parked the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby McDonald’s.
Handley was taken into custody and a K9 scan was conducted on the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert.
Inside the vehicle was a burnt silver spoon with white residue, believed to be heroin.
Handley was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations.
According to court records, Handley was freed on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing set for Nov. 7.
Cocaine bust
On Sept. 21, Deputy Christopher Fox responded to the Harbor House in Chesapeake Beach to assist Deputy David Jacobs with the report of a disorderly person.
Jacobs approached Emmanuel Jordan Nichols-Fulwood, 20, of Upper Marlboro and observed him with a rolled-up $20 bill.
Nichols-Fulwood was removed from the vehicle, and a search was conducted which revealed a balled up piece of tin foil containing a small bag with suspected cocaine inside.
Nichols-Fulwood was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana.
According to court records, Nichols-Fulwood was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on Nov. 6.
Drug possession arrests
On Sept. 17, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty conducted a traffic stop at Parran Road and Solomons Island Road in St. Leonard.
Upon making contact with the driver, Allen Wayne Noyes, 39, of Chesapeake Beach, Hardesty noticed the odor of raw marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle.
The driver was removed from the vehicle and a search of his person revealed a glass marijuana smoking device and a clear prescription bottle containing marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle, two Adderall capsules were found with the contents partially removed, as well as wire mesh, another glass marijuana smoking device, a glass crack pipe, and another clear prescription bottle with marijuana residue. Noyes was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations for driving under in the influence.
Noyes was released on $3,000 bond and has a Nov. 25 hearing scheduled in district court.
On Sept. 19, Deputy Jermaine Mason assisted in a traffic stop at Dares Beach Road at Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The driver, Dawn Marie Krause, 40, of Lusby was removed from the vehicle. A search of Krause’s person revealed two orange Adderall capsules for which Krause did not have a prescription.
Krause was arrested and taken to the county jail and charged with CDS possession not marijuana. Krause was released on her own recognizance and has a Nov. 22 hearing in district court, according to a docket summary.
Trespasser cited three times
On Sept. 19, Deputy David Jacobs responded to the Fastop in North Beach for the report of a disorderly person. The complainant advised Frederick Emmett Donahue, 59, of North Beach, was harassing customers and begging for money.
Donahue has been banned from the Faststop since November 2016. Donahue left the area via bike and was located on D Street in Chesapeake Beach.
He was arrested and transported to the county jail where he was charged with trespassing on private property.
On Sept. 21, Deputy Christopher Fox responded to the Faststop in North Beach for the report of an individual trespassing on the property and harassing customers. The complainant advised that Donahue had a citizen purchase beer for him and was sitting on the property.
Donahue was issued a trespass warning dated Nov. 4, 2016, which is still active. Donahue was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with trespassing on private property.
On Sept. 22, Deputy Troy Holt responded to the Fastop in North Beach for the report of a disorderly person and was advised that Donahue was on the property and had asked a woman to buy items for him inside the store.
The complainant refused and Donahue walked away. On Nov. 4, 2016, an indefinite trespass warning was issued on Donahue for Fastop.
Donahue was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with trespassing on private property.
According to court documents, after his Sept. 21 arrest, Donahue posted $3,000 bond. Following the other two arrests he was released on his own recognizance. Donahue has district court hearings on the charges scheduled for Nov. 1, Nov. 6 and Nov. 14.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
