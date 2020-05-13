Child seriously injured in dog attack

A 5-year-old child sustained severe traumatic injuries Thursday after an attack by the family’s German shepherd, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident happened shortly after noon at a residence on McMichael Drive.
A report from the sheriff’s office stated the child was playing inside the residence when the incident occurred.
Investigators are calling the attack “unprovoked.”
The incident remains under investigation by Detective Justin Livingston.
“The child sustained injuries to the head, neck and lower hip,” the sheriff’s office report stated. “The child was flown by Maryland S tate Police helicopter to [Washington-area hospital] in stable condition.”
“The child is home and doing well,” Capt. David Payne told The Calvert Recorder Monday.
Investigators learned a family member at the home “witnessed the dog aggressively charge towards officers on [the] scene and as a result, the officers fired shots toward the animal in an effort to end the attack. The dog was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
Payne said a report on the status of the dog and what might have prompted the aggressive behavior is pending.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and MSP, local emergency responders and Calvert’s Animal Control Unit were also dispatched to the scene of the incident.
