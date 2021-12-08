A Calvert Circuit Court judge has denied a motion Monday to modify the sentence of a Port Republic man who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.
The defendant, Gary Sylvester Mason, 42, had all but 30 years of his sentence suspended by then-circuit court Judge Greg Wells.
Mason’s codefendant, Nicole Dalrymple, 35, also received a life sentence, but with all but 15 years suspended, at a separate hearing. According to court records, Dalrymple is eligible for parole.
According to police reports and court records, on March 3, 2015, Mason and Dalrymple were driven to the Sixes Road residence of Rodney Vincent Mackall. Court documents state the couple had gone to the home to purchase cocaine. Mason was carrying a rubber mallet, which he used at least five times to beat Mackall.
During the early afternoon of March 3, a passing motorist saw a severely beaten Mackall outside his home. Mackall was rushed to a local hospital and subsequently flown to University of Maryland Hospital where he died the following day.
Mason and Dalrymple were apprehended by police outside a local motel where they were staying. The search of their room revealed a quantity of drugs and cash.
“There’s remorse that’s on the record,” said Michael Chapper of the state public defender’s post conviction defenders division, who represented Mason at the hearing.
Chapper indicated Mason’s behavior has been exemplary during his incarceration, has worked in a prison health center and has made progress in conquering his drug habit.
Of Mackall’s death, Chapper added, “Drugs was certainly a part of the motivation. I see no evidence this was premeditated.”
Chapper added that Mason’s drug use and his alleged rage after Mackall made a flirtatious comment to Dalrymple during the drug transaction “does not excuse” what happened to the victim. However, the defense attorney labeled the incident “a robbery that went wrong.”
Chapper asked the presiding judge, Mark S. Chandlee, to reduce the 30-year sentence by five years.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte affirmed Mackall was murdered “brutally and in cold blood. They left him bloody and gasping for air.”
Monte added that Mason, “deserves no reconsideration. If any case calls for life in prison, this case does.”
The prosecutor also noted Mason’s prior convictions for drugs and assault. Noting that Wells went below the state’s guidelines in sentencing Mason, Monte declared any modification would send the original sentence even lower than what the state recommends.
Mason told the court he was under the influence of drugs the day Mackall was attacked and he did not plan to murder him.
Turning to members of Mackall’s family in the courtroom, Mason stated, “I apologize for that day.”
Chandlee called Mackall’s murder “a brutal, horrific event.”
The judge stated he believed Mason is remorseful, but added, “I believe Judge Wells took this into consideration. I don’t believe the court should modify the sentence.”