Ancil Tony Hamrick

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

Over 20 years after a Calvert County jury convicted him of murdering his former girlfriend in her North Beach home, Ancil Tony Hamrick’s attempt to get his sentence reduced has failed.

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that on Nov. 9 Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee ruled Hamrick’s 2001 sentence, which included life in prison for murder plus 20 years for burglary, was legal.


