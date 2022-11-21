Over 20 years after a Calvert County jury convicted him of murdering his former girlfriend in her North Beach home, Ancil Tony Hamrick’s attempt to get his sentence reduced has failed.
The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that on Nov. 9 Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee ruled Hamrick’s 2001 sentence, which included life in prison for murder plus 20 years for burglary, was legal.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Marjorie Claggett following a three-day trial.
The victim, Darlene Turney, 39, was the mother of three sons, two of whom were at the residence on Dec. 3, 2000, when she was stabbed to death.
Hamrick is alleged to have broken into the residence prior to Turney’s killing. Investigators stated in charging papers that he had cut the telephone wires outside the home before entering.
He had been under court order to stay away from Turney. Hamrick was arrested later that day at his home in Lothian.
He was found guilty of first-degree murder and burglary.
Back in May, Hamrick, on his own, filed a motion to correct what he termed an “illegal sentence." In court documents, Hamrick took issue with the 20-year burglary sentence, which is consecutive to the life sentence given to the murder charge. Hamrick contended time for the burglary conviction should run concurrent with the murder sentence.
In response, Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) stated in court documents, “The defendant’s motion is without merit.”
Chandlee’s ruling earlier this month halts Hamrick’s latest request for reconsideration of a sentence. In October 2001, April 2011 and March 2016 other requests were considered in Calvert's circuit court.
A ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals mandated that one of Hamrick’s original murder convictions needed to be vacated due to redundancy — the jury found the defendant guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree felony murder, along with first-degree burglary.
According to court records, Hamrick is eligible for parole on both charges.
“Judge Chandlee’s ruling means that Hamrick’s sentence will remain at life imprisonment for murder plus 20 additional years for burglary,” a state’s attorney’s press release stated.
Harvey represented the state at the latest proceeding in the case. Hamrick was represented by attorney Elizabeth Franzoso.
Hamrick is currently serving his sentence at the Jessup Correctional Institute, according to the state’s attorney’s office.