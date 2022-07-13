A man who was convicted of the brutal slaying of his former girlfriend at her North Beach home in December 2000 was back in Calvert County Circuit Court Monday.
Ancil Tony Hamrick, now 61, was found guilty in June 2001 of the first-degree murder of Darlene Turney, 39, who, according to court accounts, was found by her 10-year-old son with her throat slashed. Hamrick, who pleaded not guilty to murder and burglary, was found guilty on both counts by a jury after a three-day trial presided over by Judge Marjorie Clagett.
The burglary charge stemmed from Hamrick’s alleged break-in of Turney’s home before the murder occurred.
Back in May, Hamrick, on his own, filed a motion to correct an “illegal sentence.” In the documentation, Hamrick takes issue with the burglary sentence, which is consecutive to the life sentence for murder.
In response, Calvert County’s Interim State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) stated in court documents, “The defendant’s motion is without merit and must be denied by the court. The defendant stands convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree burglary.”
Hamrick’s case has been the subject of three requests for reconsideration of sentence procedures — in October 2001, April 2011 and March 2016 — plus a ruling by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. In the latter hearing, the court mandated that one of Hamrick’s two murder convictions needed to be vacated due to redundancy — the jury found the defendant guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree felony murder, along with first-degree burglary.
Hamrick is eligible for parole on both charges, according to court records.
During Monday’s brief hearing, Judge Mark Chandlee advised Hamrick he should find a lawyer. Hamrick, who stated in his motion he had no money to hire a lawyer, told the judge he was hoping to obtain counsel from a private attorney.
“There will be no action on this matter today,” said Chandlee. “The matter is to be held in abeyance.”
Hamrick has been serving his life sentence at a correctional facility in Western Maryland.