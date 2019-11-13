A Maryland Park Police K-9 officer who resides in Calvert County was arrested at his home Thursday morning and charged with over 30 counts of child pornography distribution/promotion and possession.
The accused, Anthony Michael Mileo, 53, of Huntingtown, became the subject of a probe by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit in early August after the agency received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to documents on file with the Maryland court system, Tfc. Frank Donald reviewed the video files. His application for statement of charges contains very graphic details of the depictions in the videos and images.
“The cyber-tip included information about the reported user,” Donald stated. Mileo was identified by his screen/username, ESP User ID, IP address and email address.
On Sept. 6, a Cecil County Circuit Court judge “reviewed and signed a search warrant and affidavit for the suspect’s Dropbox account and Google account,” Donald stated in court records, adding that the documents were submitted through the Law Enforcement Portal.
On Sept. 20, Dropbox Inc. provided a legal response to the search warrant and affidavit. Donald reviewed the response and it “was found to contain approximately 100 files depicting child pornography.”
In court papers, Donald summarizes the lurid details of six files randomly selected from the 100.
On Sept. 23, Google provided a legal response to the submitted search warrant and affidavit. Donald’s review of the response revealed “71 files depicting child pornography and evidence that Mileo was actively using the account.” Donald located “several images of personal documents belonging to Anthony Mileo.” These documents were identified as leave balances from a place of employment, tax documents and training/event information for Mileo as a corporal with the Park Police. Donald stated that on Oct. 16, an MSP sergeant “conducted a visual surveillance” outside Mileo’s residence.
On Thursday, MSP troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Mileo. “Subsequent to the arrest, the Maryland State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at Mileo’s residence,” an MSP press release stated. “During the service of the search warrant, the Maryland State Police recovered several electronic devices which will be analyzed by the Maryland State Police Digital Forensics Laboratory.”
According to court records, Mileo was charged with 17 counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography and 17 counts of possession of child pornography. The maximum sentence for all of the charges totals 255 years and/or $425,000 in fines.
A docket summary indicates Mileo’s bail was set at $100,000 and was posted by the defendant on the day of his arrest.
The MSP has requested that anyone with information relevant to this case contact them through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-637-5437.
