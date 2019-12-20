A Maryland Park Police K-9 officer who was arrested at his Calvert County home in November and served with multiple charges of child pornography distribution/promotion and possession was indicted Monday by a grand jury.
The defendant, Anthony Michael Mileo, 53, of Huntingtown, was indicted on a total of 34 counts. Seventeen of the counts charge Mileo with child pornography promote/distribute, a felony. The other 17 counts are for possession of child pornography, a misdemeanor.
Mileo became the subject of an investigation conducted by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit in early August after the agency received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.
“The cyber-tip included information about the reported user,” said Tfc. Frank Donald in court documents, adding that Mileo was identified by his screen/user name, ESP User ID, IP address and email address. Developments leading up to Mileo’s arrest included the issuance of a search warrant and affidavit for the defendant’s Dropbox and Google accounts. The warrant was issued in early September by a Cecil County Circuit Court judge. Donald stated in court documents that Dropbox Inc. provided a legal response to the search warrant and affidavit and it was found to contain “approximately 100 files depicting child pornography.” Google’s response revealed “71 files depicting child pornography and evidence that Mileo was actively using the account.” The trooper further stated that he located “several images of personal documents belonging to Anthony Mileo.” The documents were identified as leave balances from a place of employment, tax documents and training/event information for Mileo as a corporal with the Park Police. Donald’s summaries of the files he reviewed during the investigation are contained in the court documents.
On Nov. 7, the day of Mileo’s arrest, the MSP, along with Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the defendant’s residence. “During the service of the search warrant, the Maryland State Police recovered several electronic devices,” an MSP press released stated.
Mileo’s bond was set at $100,000 and held in default. Bond was posted Nov. 11.
In a statement from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division, Chief Stanley R. Johnson stated, “While we are deeply concerned by these allegations, we will not comment further on the ongoing investigation. We will cooperate fully with the Maryland State Police on this matter. Corporal Anthony Mileo has been placed on administrative leave.” According to a court docket summary, Mileo will make his initial appearance before a circuit court judge on Jan. 6. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher John Monte.
