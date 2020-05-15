The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Cops locate heroin in vehicle, arrest one
On May 5, Trooper Z. Brown, Tfc. Natasha Rucker and Trooper Alvin Kelly responded to Red Cloud Road in Lusby for the report of an assault.
According to the MSP’s report, before the troopers arrived on the scene, a suspect had fled the area. The troopers located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Route 2/4 and Calvert Cliffs Parkway and made a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Reyquon Davontee Holland, 21, of Lusby. Police reported they detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana from inside the vehicle, which they then searched. The MSP reported the vehicle search yielded less than 10 grams of marijuana and a quantity of suspected heroin. Holland was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. According to court records, Holland was charged with second-degree assault, theft between $100 to under $1,500 and three counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. Holland was freed after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for July 10.
Man charged with violating Calvert probation
On May 9, Tfc. Phillip Kaitz met with a trooper from the MSP’s Centerville barrack in reference to taking custody of Joseph Anthony Lanfranchi, 33, of Chester. According to the MSP Prince Frederick barrack, Lanfranchi had an active warrant for violation of probation related to a marijuana possession case. According to court records, last October Lanfranchi entered two Alford pleas in Calvert County Circuit Court for CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS possession not marijuana.
An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge. Lanfranchi was sentenced to 18 months in jail with all but 31 days suspended and received five years of supervised probation. In a separate circuit court case, Lanfranchi pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a place of confinement.
His sentence, in that case, was three years, which was suspended in its entirety. He also received probation for that charge. Court records show both cases have been reopened. A Calvert judge issued a bench warrant for Lanfranchi on April 21 for violating his probation. A violation of probation hearing has been scheduled for July 31 in Calvert County Circuit Court.
MARTY MADDEN