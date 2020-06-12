Court hearing set for pair charged at march

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Hearing set for pair charged at march
The two people who were arrested after a march in Prince Frederick on June 1 have a late August court date, a docket summary stated. According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to the Prince Frederick Shopping Center to assist with crowd control during the demonstration. While attempting to clear the center’s parking lot, deputies contacted Demetrious Carroll Holland II, 29, of Owings, and Shamiya Shawnte Taylor, 20, of Lexington Park. The police report stated that after multiple requests to leave the premises, Holland and Taylor “continued to yell profanities and refused to leave.” Holland and Taylor were then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. According to court records, Deputy Ryan Gough was the arresting officer.
On June 2, Holland and Taylor both posted $2,500 bond and were released. Both have Aug. 25 district court hearings scheduled.
According to court records, Holland is also facing violation of probation charges related to a 2018 case in which he later pleaded guilty to one count of personal identification fraud to avoid prosecution. Court records show that in February, Taylor was charged by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with fourth-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with an arrest.
Suspected heroin located in vehicle
On June 2, Deputy William Freeland responded to the area of Cove Point Park to assist other deputies in locating a suspect involved in a firearms complaint. Deputies located Michael Gene Newkirk, 31, of Lusby, inside his vehicle. Newkirk was removed from the vehicle and detained while deputies conducted a search. According to the sheriff’s office report, the vehicle search yielded a hypodermic syringe containing suspected heroin, a small teacup candle holder with burnt residue, a small cotton wad and a suboxone film strip. Newkirk was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS administer equipment possess/distribute. According to court records, Newkirk was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for July 31.
Vehicle allegedly taken
On June 4, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Rousby Hall Road in Lusby for the report of a vehicle theft. The complainant advised between 4 and 7:40 a.m. someone stole a small motorhome that was parked in the lot for a cleaning service. While gathering information on the stolen motorhome, Wilder and the complainant observed someone driving the motorhome back onto the property. The driver — identified as Bruce Craig Bluteau Jr., 51, of Lusby, was stopped and removed from the vehicle. The complainant advised there was damage to the hitch area in the rear of the motorhome that was not there when the vehicle was dropped off for the cleaning service. Bluteau was arrested and taken to the county detention center and charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and malicious destruction of property/value less than $1,000.
According to court records, Bluteau was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 18.
Driver arrested on drug charges
On June 5, Deputy Howard Anderson was conducting a routine patrol check in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Clubhouse Drive when he observed a truck parked at the entrance of Clubhouse Drive. The driver of the truck, Stephen Charles Quijada, 26, of Lusby, appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Anderson reported that he saw Quijada holding a hypodermic needle. After Anderson made multiple attempts to rouse him, Quijada woke up and exited the vehicle. While speaking with him, Anderson observed Quijada’s lack of balance and slurred speech. Quijada was detained, and a search of the vehicle was conducted by police. In addition to the used hypodermic needle, a plastic water bottle cap containing a cotton filter with suspected white cocaine residue and a cellophane wrapper containing suspected white cocaine residue were found. Quijada was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and three counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court records, Quijada posted $2,500 bail and was released. He has an Oct. 29 district court hearing scheduled.
Drugs, gun found at stop
On June 6, Deputy Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. While approaching the vehicle, Sampson observed the driver, Brian Keith Therres, 37, of La Plata, fumbling around inside the car. He then observed an empty gun holster in the Therres’ lap. Deputy Ryan Gough arrived on scene to assist. Therres was removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded a loaded, black Smith and Wesson M and P 9mm handgun wrapped inside a white shirt on the passenger seat, as well as an additional 10-round magazine loaded with Winchester 9mm rounds. Deputies also recovered 10 unopened buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual strips, and a pill bottle containing four suspected Clonazepam pills, two suspected Buprenorphine pills, three unknown pink pills, an empty 24-ounce can of Bud Light, two empty Bud Light bottles, and two empty Fireball whiskey shot sized containers. Deputies reported that Therres was observed to have incoherent, slurred speech and lack of balance. Therres was arrested and taken to the county detention center. He was charged with loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and two counts of CDS possession not marijuana. Court records stated Therres was cited for driving under the influence, driving while impaired and negligent driving. Therres was released on his own recognizance and awaits an Aug. 28 district court hearing.
