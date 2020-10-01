Crash involving six vehicles injures three motorists

Man charged with assault using shovel
A three-count indictment was handed down early last week by a Calvert County grand jury against an Owings man who was charged with assaulting another man with a shovel during an argument in August.
The accused is identified as DA’Jon Marquis Pettis, 23. According to a statement of probable cause filed by Dfc. Andrew Crum, the incident occurred Aug. 3 at a location on Clyde Jones Road in Owings. The deputy was dispatched to the scene shortly before midnight and met with the victim who was bleeding at the mouth.
A witness told Crum that Pettis and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Crum stated in charging papers that the woman attempted to break up the fracas. “She advised she saw Pettis pick up a shovel and strike [the victim] in the head,” Crum stated in court documents. “The two males stopped fighting and separated prior to my arrival.”
Crum located the metal shovel and observed that the wooden handle of the implement was broken.
Pettis fled the scene but was found a short time later by a police dog. Pettis had been hiding in a shed located on the premises, according to the court documents.
The victim was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center with a possible dislocated or broken jaw.
The indictment charges Pettis with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Pettis was originally held without bond after his arrest. He was released on his own recognizance Aug. 5. Pettis’ initial appearance in circuit court is scheduled for Oct. 5. The case against Pettis will be prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst.
Lusby man indicted after sex sting arrest
A Lusby man was indicted last week on a single count of sexual solicitation of a minor. The charge against the defendant, Anthony Michael Thomas, 35, stems from his arrest on Aug. 28 by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
In court documents, Detective Joshua Buck stated he was conducting “an undercover sexual solicitation of a minor operation” in the county. “I created an undercover profile on the Tinder dating app identifying myself as an 18-year-old female.”
Buck stated in charging papers that he had received a message from a male, who was subsequently identified as suspect Thomas. On Aug. 28, according to court records, the defendant allegedly sent a message that implied a sexual proposition and a willingness to pay for it.
In one of the exchanges, the accused asked the “female” how old she was. “I responded, ‘Just to be honest, I’m not actually 18. I’m 15 but I totally look 18 or older,’” Buck stated in court papers. The undercover deputy then sent Thomas an image of a female in a provocative pose.
After several text messages that included the exchange of photographs, “Anthony and I then agreed to meet at Lake Lariat, located within Chesapeake Ranch Estates,” Buck stated in court papers.
Shortly before 2 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations bureau located Thomas inside his vehicle, waiting at the lake’s boat ramp. Buck stated Thomas “was asked to exit the vehicle and was immediately placed under arrest for sexual solicitation of a minor. I asked Anthony if he wanted to speak to me about the circumstances of his arrest and he declined to give me a statement.”
After initially being held without bond, Thomas was released on Aug. 31 after posting $10,000 bond.
According to court records, Thomas is being represented by attorney Kevin J. McDevitt.
The prosecution of the case will be handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.
Pair busted on road for drugs
On Sept. 19, Deputy Wyatt McDowell conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 and Chaneyville Road in Owings. Approaching the vehicle with two occupants, a male and a female, McDowell stated in charging papers that he observed “copper filing and a clear plastic straw on the lap of the passenger as well as a green cut straw in the passenger side door.”
According to court records, the driver was identified as Briana Danae Barber, 26, of Upper Marlboro and the passenger was identified as Brandon Marcellous Harley, 30, of Bowie.
McDowell reported that after the pair got out of the vehicle, deputies searched the vehicle. The search allegedly yielded seven clear pill capsules containing white powder residue suspected to be heroin, additional copper filings, a clear cut straw containing suspected heroin residue and a black digital scale.
“Located in Barber’s purse were five additional pill capsules containing suspected heroin residue,” the police report stated. Harley was searched and deputies allegedly found a brass smoking device and a small plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance, suspected to be cocaine.
Barber and Harley were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Both were charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia.
Court records show Barber was released on her own recognizance. Harley was initially held without bond. He posted $5,000 bond Sept. 21 and was freed. Barber and Harley have district court hearings on the charges scheduled for Jan. 22.
Alleged burglar indicted
Early last week a Calvert County grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against a Lusby man who allegedly broke into a neighbor’s home on Aug. 10 and stole numerous items, including beer. Donald Fleshman III, 43, is charged with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling and theft $100 to under $1,500.
The investigating officer, Dfc. William Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, stated in court documents that the occupant of the house in Chesapeake Ranch Estates was sleeping soundly when Fleshman allegedly entered the home and stole the items. A female witness told Freeland that from her home she saw the perpetrator exit the house and leave in a Jeep.
A pretrial conference on the charges Fleshman is facing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30 in circuit court.
Prosecution of the case will be handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
MARTY MADDEN