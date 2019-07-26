A motor vehicle passenger who lost her life last Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Dunkirk was a Bogota, Columbia native whose family migrated to the United States 13 years ago.
Oriana Sherezade Motta Gaitan, 27, of North Beach, served in the Army National Guard, enlisting after graduating with honors from a high school in Kentucky.
Gaitan was also the mother of one.
“She enjoyed music, dancing and loved spending time with her family, especially her son, Stephann,” her obituary posted by Rausch Funeral Home stated. “She was proud to be a soldier and was giving, generous and loving.”
Gaitan was riding in a Dodge Neon operated by Daniel John Burridge, 35, of Bowie when the vehicle struck a utility pole near the intersection of Southern Maryland Boulevard (Route 4) and Ward Road shortly before 4 a.m.
According to Dfc. Jeffrey Hardesty of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Gaitan was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I was informed that a witness observed the driver exit the vehicle and flee to a nearby WaWa at the corner of Ward Road,” Hardesty stated in court documents. “I was advised the driver entered the WaWa and cleaned himself up in the bathroom.
After exiting the bathroom, the driver purchased a one-gallon jug of water and exited the store on the west side of the building.”
Hardesty stated in the report that deputies began tracking the driver with the use of a K9 unit and the sheriff’s office’s UAS drone unit.
Deputies located Burridge and took him into custody in the area of Coopers United Methodist Church, said Hardesty.
Police located the vehicle’s ignition key to the Dodge inside his pocket.
Burridge was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center where a certified phlebotomist used a blood kit on the defendant.
The kit was subsequently packaged and sent to the Maryland State Police lab for testing.
A deputy involved with the investigation – Dfc. Bradley Boerum – told Hardesty that five hours after the crash “Burridge still had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.”
Boerum also told Hardesty that Burridge “had a friction burn consistent with seatbelt markings across his left shoulder.
Burridge was charged with several traffic violations, including negligent driving, reckless driving, passenger age 16 or more in outbard front seat of motor vehicle without seatbelt restraint, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving death and violation of Maryland 20-102 – driver knew accident might result in death and death occurred.
The latter charge carries with it 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
The case remains open pending further investigation. Burridge remains incarcerated without bond.
Funeral services for Gaitan were to be held Friday.
MARTY MADDEN