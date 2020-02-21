Crews fight garage fire, no injuries

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Pair charged with possession of drugs
On Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m., Tfc. William Costello and Trooper A. Emerson stopped a vehicle on Mesa Trail in the area of Thunderbird Drive, Lusby, for traffic violations. Once contact was made with the operator and passenger, Costello and Emerson requested a K9 scan to be conducted on the vehicle. The K9 scan yielded a positive alert and a probable cause search revealed oxycodone, suboxone and paraphernalia. Both the driver, Amanda Lynn Fenwick, 35, of Lusby and passenger, Whitney Anne Arnold, 33, of Mechanicsville, were arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to court documents, Fenwick was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, and was issued three traffic citations for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on a suspended license and possession of a suspended license. Fenwick was later released on her own recognizance.
Arnold was charged with two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia, CDS possession not marijuana and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. Arnold was released after posting $1,000 bond.
Both Fenwick and Arnold have district court hearings on the charges scheduled for April 6.
Police reported that all oxycodone, suboxone and paraphernalia were processed and packaged at the MSP Prince Frederick Barrack.
Heroin bust made during traffic stop
On Feb. 10, Dfc. Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 231 and Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick. Sampson made contact with the driver, identified as Darryl Wayne Icenhower, 27, of Lusby. Icenhower was removed from the vehicle by Sampson and a search was conducted by deputies. The search yielded an eyeglass case containing a metal spoon with blue residue and burn marks, an orange syringe cap, paper folds containing two small plastic bags of a blue powder substance suspected to be heroin, six cotton cigarette filters and a small cotton ball with suspected heroin residue. A second spoon was located in the glove compartment, along with two partial suboxone strips in wrappers. Icenhower was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with two counts of CDS possession not marijuana and five counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
According to a court docket summary, Icenhower was released Feb. 11 after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges has been scheduled for March 23
Drugs and gun found during stop
On Feb. 12, Deputy Nick Savick conducted a traffic stop at a hardware store in the area of Route 260 in Owings. Upon making contact with the driver, Michael Joe Cluxton, 37, of Chesapeake Beach, Savick stated in a report that he observed Cluxton to be extremely nervous and made continuous movements towards the driver’s side floor area. Cluxton was removed from the vehicle, and officers conducted a search that yielded a blue straw with powder residue, two orange and white Adderall capsules, which Cluxton advised he did not have a prescription for. A black Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun, which was loaded with seven rounds, was also located in an LED lightbox in the vehicle. A search of Cluxton revealed a Ziploc bag containing multiple colored pills suspected to be Xanax and Klonopin. Cluxton was arrested and taken to the county detention center. According to court documents, he was charged with four counts of CDS possession not marijuana, and one count each of CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession of paraphernalia, possession of rifle/shotgun with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.Cluxton subsequently posted $1,000 bond. He has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for March 31. MARTY MADDEN