It was one year ago that a young couple, both Northern High School graduates, were killed in a two vehicle collision near the Calvert and Anne Arundel county line.
Nicholas Raymond Harris, 21, of Lothian and Leah Mae Foster, 23, of Chesapeake Beach were both ejected from the Chevrolet Equinox they were traveling in after it was struck by a Dodge Charger driven by Austin Kirk Smith, 26, of College Park.
The collision occurred at the Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road intersection during the early morning hours of May 27, 2021.
Initial reports from the Anne Arundel County Police Department indicated that a preliminary investigation surmised the driver of the Chevy had failed to yield the right of way. The initial information also identified Foster as the operator of the Chevy.
However, the final report of the tragedy, compiled by Cpl. J. Hall of the agency’s traffic safety section, confirmed Harris was actually the driver of the Chevy and that Smith, who was traveling south on Route 4 “at a high rate of speed” was the at-fault driver.
It was also learned after the crash that Smith was an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer.
In late March, Anne Arundel authorities charged Smith with two counts of negligent manslaughter with an automobile and criminal negligent manslaughter with a vehicle. Smith was also cited for reckless and negligent driving.
Smith’s initial appearance in Anne Arundel Circuit Court was April 18. A status conference is scheduled for June 10. The case is being prosecuted by Carolynn F. Grammas, assistant state’s attorney.
An email to the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department to find out Smith’s current status with the department was not answered at press time.
Foster was the mother of a daughter and had worked at Adam’s Ribs in Edgewater. According to Lee Funeral Home, Harris was known as “Big House” to his friends and was a football player and referee who also enjoyed fishing and hunting.