A 22-year-old Washington, D.C., man is in custody after being apprehended in the Dunkirk area early Tuesday morning following a shooting death.
Terrance Kenneth Yancey is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20 at a residence on Lakeside Court in Dunkirk early Monday morning.
“The 911 call was made at approximately 3:31 a.m., which stated that an unknown suspect shot someone in the neck at the home and the suspect ran out of the home,” Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in court documents.
Deputies who arrived at the scene a short time later pronounced Richardson dead.
Buck reported in charging papers that the initial investigation revealed a 20-year-old woman who was at the residence at the time of the incident had a “past intimate relationship” with the victim and she and Richard “have a 1-year-old child in common.”
Buck identified the woman in court documents as the “suspect’s girlfriend.”
Buck’s report stated Yancey was at the home when Richardson arrived and walked into her bedroom.
The woman told police “she was awakened with the sound of gunshots in her bed and visually seeing Terrance shoot Tyree.” She added that she witnessed as Richardson “crumpled to the floor.”
Yancey allegedly fled the residence, and a manhunt in the Dunkirk area ensued lasting about 24 hours.
No other injuries were reported.
Buck stated in court papers he asked the woman if she knew Yancey had a gun.
“She stated ‘no, but I should have. He always has a gun on him,” according to the detective’s report.
The woman told Buck that Yancey has had multiple gun-related charges in the past.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Yancey has been charged with firearm use in a violent crime, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
In court documents, Buck names two other people — a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old woman — as witnesses.
Yancey is being held without bond. A second bond review is scheduled for Wednesday morning in district court.