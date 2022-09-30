Bogus bills

Phony U.S. currency seen here was circulated in Calvert County this spring and in Stafford County, Va., in mid-September. The allegedly perpetrator is jailed in Virginia and is facing charges.

 STAFFORD COUNTY VA SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

Calvert county authorities have charged a 28-year Washington, D.C., man with felony theft in connection with the distribution of bogus money at businesses in Dunkirk.

According to charging documents filed by Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started this past May when Deputy Josh Newton responded to a report of fraud at a CVS in Dunkirk when a store official reported two men entered the business and purchased Green Dot Debit Cards using counterfeit U.S. currency.

