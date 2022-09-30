Calvert county authorities have charged a 28-year Washington, D.C., man with felony theft in connection with the distribution of bogus money at businesses in Dunkirk.
According to charging documents filed by Detective Sarah Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started this past May when Deputy Josh Newton responded to a report of fraud at a CVS in Dunkirk when a store official reported two men entered the business and purchased Green Dot Debit Cards using counterfeit U.S. currency.
Jernigan stated she reviewed surveillance footage. Additionally, the detective subpoenaed Green Dot for transactions made by the fraudulently obtained cards.
“Records provided by Green Dot showed that the cards were used immediately following their purchase at nearby Giant of Dunkirk to send money orders via Western Union,” Jernigan stated in court papers.
After reviewing surveillance video at Giant depicting the same men who purchased the Green Dot cards at a CVS in May, Jernigan obtained documents via subpoena from Western Union. The records showed the money orders were cashed and deposited into a Wells Fargo account.
One of the names on the account was Cinquan Calvin Cartledge.
“Investigation into Cartledge revealed he was arrested on Sept. 15 in Stafford County, Va., for passing fraudulent $100 bills at various restaurants,” Jernigan stated in court documents.
A police report by Maj. Shawn Kimmitz of the sheriff's office in Stafford County, Va., chronicled Cartledge’s alleged funny money trail in that jurisdiction.
“On Sept. 15 at 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a fraud at Panera Bread,” Kimmitz stated. “Staff advised the suspect had attempted to pass a bogus bill for his order. The suspect was unsuccessful with his transaction and left behind the forged $100, leaving in a gray Lexus. The suspect vehicle was quickly located unoccupied near Jersey Mike’s Subs. Sgt. A.I. Assur canvassed nearby businesses, correctly guessing the suspect would be passing more counterfeit C-notes. Sgt. Assur’s hunch paid off as he located the suspect holding an iced Starbuck’s coffee inside Jersey Mike’s.”
Kimmitz reported that Cartledge began to run when Assur approached him outside the sub shop. After a protracted foot chase through the shopping center, Cartledge was finally apprehended.
Stafford County authorities have charged Cartledge with possession of fraudulent currency, uttering and obstruction. He is being held without bond.
On Sept. 26, Calvert County authorities charged Cartledge with felony theft and possession/issuing forged currency.
In charging papers, Jernigan said the bogus bills passed at CVS back in May “have a distinct blue tape line not consistent with real U.S. currency."
“The counterfeit bills that were passed by Cartledge [in Stafford County, Va.] also match the bills recovered from the CVS and Giant locations,” Jernigan stated. “These bills have a discernible blue tape line and repeating serial numbers among bills recovered.”
A hearing on the charges Cartledge is facing in Calvert is scheduled for Nov. 14 in district court.