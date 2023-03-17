A 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man rejected a plea offer Thursday in Calvert County Circuit Court. Last July, defendant Terrance Kennth Yancey was indicted for murder. The shooting incident, which occurred the previous month at a home in Dunkirk, resulted in the death of Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale.
According to police reports, Richardson was shot after entering the house and walking into the bedroom of his ex-girlfriend.
A report from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated Yancey was in the bedroom and “fired multiple rounds, striking Richardson multiple times. Yancey fled the residence on foot.”
Yancey was arrested nearly 24 hours later after an extensive manhunt during which residents living in proximity to the house where the shooting occurred were urged to lock their doors and remain inside.
During a March 16 hearing before Judge Mark Chandlee, assistant state’s attorney Christopher Monte confirmed that prosecution had offered a plea deal, which would involve the defendant entering two Alford pleas for voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgment that prosecutors have evidence to support a charge.
Defense attorney Robert Bonsib told Chandlee that his client “wants to go to trial.”
Had he opted for the Alford plea for voluntary manslaughter and the felony weapon charge, Yancey would be facing a maximum of 20 years. The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.
Yancey has been held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center since his arrest last June.
The case is set for a jury trial starting April 10.