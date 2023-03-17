Terrance Kenneth Yancey

Terrance Kenneth Yancey

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 23-year-old Washington, D.C., man rejected a plea offer Thursday in Calvert County Circuit Court. Last July, defendant Terrance Kennth Yancey was indicted for murder. The shooting incident, which occurred the previous month at a home in Dunkirk, resulted in the death of Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale.

According to police reports, Richardson was shot after entering the house and walking into the bedroom of his ex-girlfriend.


