A Waldorf man is facing charges in Calvert County related to a February underage drinking incident that occurred at a Prince Frederick restaurant.
According to court documents, William Marvin Altman, 38, has been charged with neglect of a minor, contributing to the condition of a child, intoxicated endangerment and obtaining alcohol for underage consumption.
Altman made an initial appearance Monday before Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee via closed circuit television. A pretrial conference on the case is scheduled for Oct. 5. The defendant did not have an attorney representing him.
According to charging documents filed by Dfc. Kamrhen Parks of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 3 at approximately 9:06 p.m. he responded to O’Gannigan’s Restaurant “for a reported alcohol violation.”
Parks stated that prior to arriving at the restaurant, he received word from the Calvert County Control Center that a male had called reporting that “his 17-year-old brother was drunk at O’Gannigan’s Restaurant and was incoherent.”
Parks learned from Cpl. Marty McCarroll, who had prior contact with the teen’s brother, that the youth “was at the bar with his father and had been drinking with him since earlier that afternoon. I then entered the restaurant and observed a young male sitting slumped over on the bar with his head down.”
Parks stated in charging documents that he spoke with the teen who had a strong odor of alcohol “and was unable to stand up on his own power or hold a conversation.”
When the teen became violently ill he was taken by ambulance to CalvertHealth Medical Center. There, he was given a preliminary breath test and “he blew a .20 BrAC result,” Parks stated, adding that the teen was cited “for consuming alcohol under the age of 21.” He was then released to the custody of his mother.
Altman was later contacted by Parks at a nearby hotel. The defendant told the deputy that he had been drinking at the bar and returned to his hotel room with his son around 6 p.m. According to court documents, Altman told Parks he had fallen asleep and wasn’t aware the teen had returned to O’Gannigan’s and resumed drinking.
During a late-February hearing conducted by the Calvert County Liquor Board, the restaurant’s attorney, Larry Cumberland told the three-member panel that when the situation was brought the attention of management, “the bartender was fired instantly.”
The restaurant manager, Nathan Gagnon, told the liquor board that he provided video footage of the incident to police.
The board suspended O’Gannigan’s liquor license for three days and levied a $500 fine.
