A 22-year-old Washington, D.C., man was served an 11-count indictment Monday related to the fatal shooting last month of a Prince George’s County man at a Dunkirk residence.
In the indictment, the defendant, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, is charged with murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, first- and second-degree assault and four counts of reckless endangerment.
The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, of Glenn Dale, was shot after entering the bedroom of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a report from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Yancey “was lying in wait. Yancey fired multiple rounds, striking Richardson multiple times. Yancey fled the residence on foot.”
According to court documents filed by Joshua Buck, a sheriff’s office detective, the woman told investigators “she was awakened with the sounds of gunshots in her bed and visually seeing Terrance shoot Tyree.”
Deputies responding the report of a shooting on Lakeside Court pronounced Richardson dead at the scene.
Two other people — a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — were in the home at the time. No other injuries were reported.
Richardson was the father of the 20-year-old woman’s 1-year-old son. The child was not in the house at the time of the incident, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told Southern Maryland News.
A nearly 24-hour manhunt ensued in the Dunkirk area after Yancey fled the home. Deputies canvassed the area with K-9 patrols. Yancey was apprehended early the following morning after he was located in a wooded area near the 10800 block of Town Center Boulevard.
Yancey, who court records show had been employed as an audio technician, remains behind bars on a no bond status.
A few days after the incident, Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans (R) issued thanks to “the multiple agencies” that aided in the search, including the police departments of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and its aviation division and “the citizens of Calvert County.”
A date for Yancey’s arraignment in circuit court has not been determined at this time.