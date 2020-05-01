DC trio facing theft charges

Police in Calvert have charged three women from Washington, D.C., with theft scheme and theft as a result of incidents that occurred April 23 at stores in the north end of the county.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, the women were all apprehended, one of them after she briefly fled at a high rate of speed. Her flight ended when her vehicle collided with another vehicle, which was operated by a 66-year-old Owings man. The crash occurred at the Route 4 — Mount Harmony Road intersection. Both the suspect — identified as Jahad Irad Wilson, 21 — and the other driver were transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office reported two other suspects — identified as Dayshawn Dinnces Williams, 30, and Raychelle Muriel Geneva Freeman, 22 — were apprehended near the Dunkirk CVS where one of the thefts occurred. Williams and Freeman were nabbed by Maryland State Police troopers.
The sheriff’s office report stated that shortly before 4 p.m. April 23, deputies “responded to a report of suspicious activity” at a location on Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk. “It was learned that witnesses observed three females taking merchandise from the CVS store located at Ward Road and placing it in the trunk of a vehicle.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Nick Savick “observed a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and the three females exiting the Walmart store.”
Wilson was seen entering the driver’s seat of the vehicle and sped off “nearly striking bystanders and multiple vehicles in the area,” the charging report stated.
“Further investigation revealed the same three suspects were involved in a theft from the CVS located at Bayside Road Chesapeake Beach,” the police report stated.
The miscellaneous items that were allegedly swiped included air freshener, deodorant and laundry detergent.
According to court records, Wilson was cited for 11 traffic violations, including speeding, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving off a roadway while passing another vehicle and attempting to elude police.
Wilson, Williams and Freeman were each charged with theft scheme $100 to under $1,500 and two counts of theft $100 to under $1,500. Each woman was also charged with violating Maryland’s stay at home order, which was issued earlier in April by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Wilson was also charged with reckless endangerment. According to the sheriff’s office report, “Wilson initially provided a false name. Wilson was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Virginia office and had an outstanding warrant through Montgomery County.”
According to court records, in 2018, Wilson pleaded guilty in a Rockville court to theft between $1,500 to under $25,000. The court summary shows that Wilson’s period of probation has not expired in that case. On Monday, Wilson posted $5,000 bond in Calvert County and was released. According to docket sum maries, Williams was freed after posting $7,500 and Freeman was released after she posted $8,500 bond. All three suspects face district court hearings on the charges. The hearings are scheduled for July 1. The sheriff’s is continuing its investigation of the theft incidents, and anyone who has information that might aid investigators is asked to contact Savick at 410-535-2800, email nicholas.savick@calvertcountymd.gov or use the “Submit a Tip’”feature on the sheriff’s office’s mobile app.
