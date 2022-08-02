St. Leonard resident and local business owner Kevin Merillat’s campaign for the House of Delegates came up short in the recent Republican primary. However, his effort to defend his reputation is just getting started.
On July 6, Merillat filed a lawsuit against a Lusby couple seeking $1 million in compensatory and punitive damages for alleged statements made on social media this past May accusing him of a being a racist.
The couple — Vaughn and Dominique Evans — “Overheard a conversation that took place between several of the patrons at The Tavern,” the complaint submitted to Calvert County Circuit Court by Arnold J. Abraham, Merillat’s attorney. The Tavern is located in St. Leonard and both Merillat and the Evanses were there on May 20.
Merillat stated in the filed complaint the Evanses “subsequently intentionally mischaracterized the conversation and falsely attributed statements to Merillat. On May 20, 2022, Dominique published statements via public social media that included photos of Merillat and falsely indicated Merillat was a racist and was affiliated with a hate group (the KKK). On the same day, Dominique also published a public social media post allegedly on Vaughn’s behalf with similar allegations against Merillat.”
The complaint states the posts “specifically referred to Merillat Pools [the plaintiff’s family business] and Merillat for delegate.”
The complaint submitted to the court notes that six days after the alleged encounter at The Tavern and the Evanses posting of comments, Merillat met with Michael Kent, the president of the NAACP Calvert County branch, “for help on how to address the false statements published against him. Mr. Kent’s subsequent investigation revealed that the defendants heard no specific references made by the plaintiff regarding any person’s color, race or racism of which they had alleged.”
On Friday, July 29, Kent confirmed with Southern Maryland News that he and other chapter members had met with both parties. Kent said that the local NAACP is remaining neutral in regard to the case.
“Being portrayed as a racist is akin to wearing a scarlet letter and leaves one with a loss of dignity and pride,” Merillat stated in court documents, adding he “has had to make multiple statements to defend himself, diverting attention from his political campaign, his business and his enjoyment of life.”
“The suit speaks for itself,” Arnold Abraham, Merillat's lawyer, told Southern Maryland News when asked if he had any further comment about the litigation.
Southern Maryland News also reached out to James Scot Liskow, the attorney for the defendants. Liskow declined to comment on the suit.
In addition to a monetary award, the plaintiff is asking the court to grant a permanent injunction, demanding the Evanses remove all social media postings that refer to Merillat.
A hearing on the plaintiff’s motion to issue a temporary restraining order on the defendants had been scheduled for July 29 was canceled.
A pretrial conference on the suit is currently scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, according to court documents.