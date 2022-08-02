Calvert County Courthouse

The Calvert County Courthouse

St. Leonard resident and local business owner Kevin Merillat’s campaign for the House of Delegates came up short in the recent Republican primary. However, his effort to defend his reputation is just getting started.

On July 6, Merillat filed a lawsuit against a Lusby couple seeking $1 million in compensatory and punitive damages for alleged statements made on social media this past May accusing him of a being a racist.

