The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Deputies make drug arrests
On May 29, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on Boyds Trail and Boyds Turn Road in Owings. Rzepkowski had the two occupants exit the vehicle and began a search. The vehicle search yielded a yellow wrapper containing suspected buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual, film, a small container with eight suspected alprazolam pills, a red cloth bag containing Narcan and a black shoelace. The occupants — identified as Cameron Raymond Walden, 27, and Bailey Matthew Walden, 23, both of Dunkirk — were also searched. Bailey Walden was found to be in possession of a cut white straw containing residue, half of a suspected alprazolam pill and a blue rubber ribbon. Both men were taken to thecounty jail. According to court records, Cameron Walden was charged with two counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana and one count of CDS possession paraphernalia. Bailey Walden was charged with one count of CDS possession not marijuana and two counts of CDS possession paraphernalia. On May 30, Cameron Walden posted $5,000 bond. Bailey Walden was released on his own recognizance. Both men have hearings scheduled for July 15.
On May 30, Deputy Wyatt McDowell conducted a traffic stop on East Chesapeake Beach Road at Woodland Way. McDowell reported that as he was making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana. All occupants were removed from the vehicle, and the deputy conducted a search. The vehicle search yielded and backpack belonging to one of the occupants, who was identified as Mateo Alexander Santander-Ruiz, 22, of Wheaton. The backpack held an orange prescription bottle and a glass jar, both containing suspected marijuana. Santander-Ruiz was arrested and taken to the county detention center. Court records state Santander Ruiz was charged with CDS possession marijuana over 10 grams. Santander-Ruiz was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charge scheduled for Aug. 21.
Vehicle damaged
On May 27, Deputy James Flynt responded to a home on Ridge View Drive in Owings for the report of damaged property.
The complainant told Flynt that sometime between May 26 at 11 p.m. and May 27 at 7:30 a.m., someone damaged their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. The vehicle had large, deep scratches on its passenger side and a punctured tire. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
GPS unit swiped from boat at marina
On May 26, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Spring Cove Marina in Solomons for a reported theft. The complainant told Wilder someone stole a Garmin Model 7 GPS/depth finder that was on their boat. The value of the stolen property is $2,000.
Maryland bar exam postponed
Maryland’s 2020 Uniform Bar Examination (UBE), which was scheduled to take place July 28-29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has been postponed.
The Maryland Court of Appeals issued an administrative order Tuesday, postponing the July 2020 Bar Exam due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 9-10, at multiple locations, which will be determined and announced at a later date. Various factors were taken into consideration, including the number of exam filings received by the May 20 filing deadline and discussions between the State Board of Law Examiners (SBLE) and the governor’s chief legal counsel. The state board concluded it could not administer a single-site bar exam in July.
The board’s ability to administer the UBE on Sept. 9-10 will depend on the status of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland and public health recommendations regarding group gatherings and social distancing. There will be no new, additional, or extended application filing periods because of this delay. Requests for the board to accept late-filed applications, pursuant to Maryland Rule 19-206(d) and Board Rule 2, will be addressed pursuant to those rules.
To read the administrative order, go to mdcourts.gov/sites/default/files/admin-orders.
Tips for personal watercraft safety
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Natural Resources Police reminds residents about the state’s regulations to ensure personal watercraft safety. In order to opwerate a personal watercraft, operators must be at least 16 years of age, wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, carry a certificate of boater safety education if born on or after July 1, 1972, maintain 6 knots or slower within 100 feet of another PWC, vessel, shore, pier, piling, bridge structure, abutment or people in the water, have PWC equipped with an operating self-circling device or kill switch.
Operators must not idle speed in water less than 18 inches in depth, operate between sunset and sunrise, jump or attempt jumping, the wake of another vessel within 100 feet of that vessel, operate within 300 feet of people in the water or surf fishing activities in the Atlantic Ocean, disturb waterfowl and wildlife, operate in a reckless or negligent manner.
These regulations are designed to help prevent accidents from occurring. There are fines up to $500 for violating these regulations.
For more information, call 410-643-8502 or 410-260-8888.
An individual may not operate or give permission to operate a personal watercraft, required to be numbered in this State, on the water of this State unless a regulation sticker approved by the Department is attached to the personal watercraft. This sticker must be attached on the upper half of the vessel in such a manner that the operator can clearly read the information on the sticker. It may not be placed underneath any compartments such as the front hatch or under the seat cover. Utilize the appropriate color sticker in accordance with the color of the vessel (i.e., cark color vessels should use the sticker with white lettering and vessels which are white or light in color should use the sticker with navy blue lettering).
If you have any questions or concerns in regards to the placement of this sticker, call the Natural Resources Police Safety Education Section at 410-643-8502 for further instructions.
MARTY MADDEN