A Calvert County deputy who was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Huntingtown on Oct. 9 is recovering at his home and is currently on leave, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told The Calvert Recorder.
The injured officer, Dfc. Timothy Mohler was flown to Baltimore shock trauma in serious but stable condition. The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 a.m. Four vehicles, including Mohler’s unmarked police vehicle, were involved in the crash at Cox Road and Route 2/4. Police rerouted morning rush hour traffic headed northbound on Plum Point Road.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Leitch, one motorist was transported to Calvert Medical Health Center for treatment of injuries while two other motorists signed refusals at the scene.
Leitch said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
MARTY MADDEN