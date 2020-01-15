The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack, court records and the county’s Department of Public Safety.
Dog’s death under investigation
Calvert County Animal Control is seeking information related to a possible case of animal cruelty. The Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Warning, the report is graphic in nature and contains details that some readers may find disturbing.
On Dec. 16, 2019, animal control officers responded to the area of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail pier for a report of a deceased adult female chocolate Labrador retriever. The dog was found wrapped in a multi-colored blanket with a tow chain and rope tied around the dog’s abdomen. The rope was also tied to a cinder block. The dog had suffered numerous injuries. She was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.Calvert County Animal Control is looking for anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the hours and days leading up to Dec. 16 near the area of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail pier and is seeking information regarding the source of the dog’s injuries or the address where she may have resided.
“Our officers have been investigating this case and are now seeking the assistance of the public to help determine what has happened to this poor dog,” said Calvert County Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “We sincerely appreciate any help that can be provided.”
Individuals who have information about the case are asked to call 410-535-1600, ext. 2526.
Court announces drug distribution indictments
The following individuals were recently indicted by a Calvert County grand jury. All of the cases will be prosecuted in circuit court by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Ray Clinton Kinzer, 27, of Chesapeake Beach, was indicted for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl laced with heroin, according to court documents. Additional counts charge Kinzer with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
The Oct. 27 incident was investigated by Tfc. William Costello. According to court documents, Kinzer was living in a camp in Prince Frederick. The suspected drugs were seized from his tent by police. Kinzer told the trooper he had recently purchased the CDS from Baltimore.
Kinzer’s initial appearance in circuit court on the indictment occurred Jan. 6, according to a docket summary. The case could go to trial in June.
Kevonte Jamiz Wheatley, 33, of Prince Frederick, was indicted Dec. 16 on three counts, court documents stated. Wheatley is charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics (cocaine), CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. The incident from which the charges stem occurred Nov. 14.
Also indicted in connection with the Nov. 14 incident was Franklin Joseph Mackall, 49, of Prince Frederick. Mackall was indicted on three counts — CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics (cocaine), CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession paraphernalia.
According to judicial records, Wheatley’s initial circuit court appearance on the charges occurred on Jan. 6. The case could go to trial in late May.
Mackall’s initial appearance in circuit court on his indictment was cancelled. A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 31. The state’s case against Mackall could go to trial in May.Tyier Brooks, 30, of Lothian, was indicted on four counts, including distribution/possession with intent to distribute CDS a fentanyl/heroin mix. Brooks is also charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court records, the charges against Brooks stem from an Oct. 24 incident which was investigated by Tfc. Thomas Davis of the MSP. Brooks posted $10,000 bond after his arrest. The state’s case against Brooks could go to trial in May.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Calvert Crime seeks tips
Calvert Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN
